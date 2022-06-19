Will Naomi Osaka Skip Wimbledon 2022 Over Ranking Points Or Due To Injury? Details Inside

The Wimbledon Championships 2022 is scheduled to commence on June 27 and with just days ahead of the third Grand Slam tournament of the season, many players have started revealing whether or not they will partake in the tournament. Japanese tennis superstar Naomi Osaka recently announced her withdrawal from the forthcoming edition. This will be the second straight year that Osaka sits out of the tournament as she is yet to compete at the All England Club since 2019.

Naomi Osaka to skip Wimbledon Championships due to Achilles problem

Meanwhile, the former World No. 1, took to her official social media handles on Saturday and revealed she will not feature in the Grand Slam event due to Achilles issues. “My Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time,” the 24-year-old wrote on Twitter. At the same time, on her Instagram post, Osaka wrote, “Trying to find the positives in a negative situation so all love. But there goes my grass dreams”.

my Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time 🥹🌱👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/mryWdKnitN — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) June 18, 2022

All England Club's decision of banning players from Russia and Belarus

Following the conclusion of the French Open 2022, Osaka had admitted she could miss out on playing the Wimbledon after the tournament was stripped of the ranking points as a result of its ban on the Russian and Belarusian players. The All England Club earlier banned players from Russia for their country’s action of invading Ukraine, while Belarus backed Russia. Alongside Asuka, former World No.1 men’s player Novak Djokovic had also hinted about skipping the event, which has no points on offer.

Wimbledon without points, its more like an exhibition: Naomi Osaka

“I am leaning more towards not playing given the current circumstances. I am the type of player that gets motivated by seeing my ranking go up. I feel like if I play Wimbledon without points, its more like an exhibition. The intention of this measure was good, but the execution is all over the place.,” Osaka said in the post-match presentations at the Roland Garros in May.

The 24-year-old’s post did not mention Wimbledon in her post but consisted of a picture of her on a grass court. She first suffered the Achilles problem during her opening match in Madrid in May, and later pulled out of the Italian Open. It is pertinent to mention that Osaka has never made it past the third round at the prestigious Grand Slam event.

(Image: @Wimbledon/Twitter)