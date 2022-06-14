Will Novak Djokovic Compete At US Open? Read Latest Update On Vaccination Rules

In the latest tennis news, the US Open has reportedly issued its protocols on COVID-19 vaccination and whether unvaccinated players would be permitted to play or not. Such piece of news would undoubtedly impact former men's singles world number one Novak Djokovic, who was involved in a major row with the Australian government earlier this year over his vaccination status.

Will Novak Djokovic be allowed to compete at US Open 2022?

According to reports, the United States has no plans to relax its vaccination rules, meaning that Novak Djokovic may not be able to compete at this year's event. While the US immigration dropped the requirement of needing all incoming passengers to return a negative COVID test before boarding the plane, they still require proof of vaccination for everyone arriving at the airports.

With Djokovic having previously revealed in February that he would not play at Grand Slams that require one to take the vaccination, there is a possibility that the Serbian star may be forced to skip this year's event. While speaking in an interview with the BBC earlier this year after being denied entry to compete at the Australian Open, Djokovic explained that he was willing to let go of the 'GOAT' stature if he would be forced into taking the vaccination.

When asked about risking not being able to compete at Grand Slams because of his decision not to take the vaccination, Djokovic replied, "The principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can." He went on to add, "I was never against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus."

Djokovic, however, will be allowed to compete at the upcoming Wimbledon and defend his title, as vaccination was not a mandatory requirement issued by the authorities.

While Djokovic may not be able to compete at the US Open due to his vaccination status, the tennis association announced a major relief for Russian and Belarusian players by permitting them to compete at this year's Grand Slam. They issued a statement for the same on Tuesday that read,

"The USTA will allow individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in the 2022 US Open, but only under a neutral flag. Alongside the other Grand Slams, the ITF, the ATP and the WTA, the USTA, which owns and operates the US Open, has previously condemned and continues to condemn, the unprovoked and unjust invasion of Ukraine by Russia."