Will Novak Djokovic Extend Winning Record Over Friend-cum-foe Andy Murray In Madrid Open?

It has been five years in making as Novak Djokovic will face Andy Murray in the Round of 16 clash at the Madrid Open. World No 1 Djokovic registered a straight-sets victory over Gael Monfils while Andy Murray overcame Denis Shapovalov. The Serbian already holds a superior record against Andy Murray however, it remains to be seen if he will be able to add yet another victory by winning the upcoming clash between the two.

Madrid Open 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray preview

After a first-round bye, Novak Djokovic defeated Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2 to record his 18th successive win over the Frenchman, a record on the ATP tour. Andy Murray was given a wildcard into the Madrid Open 2022 and the former Grand Slam winner started off his campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 win over 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem. In the second round, he came up against World No. 16 Denis Shapovalov and defeated the Canadian 6-1, 3-6, 6-2. The trip to the round of 16 of a clay Masters 1000 is the first for the British Tennis star in almost six years. For Djokovic as well this will be the first 1000 Masters event in the current season after not playing Indian Wells or Miami due to vaccination issues. He lost in the very first round of the last Masters 1000 event that was held in Monte Carlo recently.

While Novak Djokovic is getting stronger with every passing match, Andy Murray has done for himself as well. Djokovic with his forehand and volley looked in good touch in his previous match. Andy Murray on the other hand has not had any injury trouble at Madrid Open 2022 so far and has looked in good shape in the first two matches. With Novak Djokovic sowing signs of returning back to his top form, Andy Murray will have a task in hand to stop the Serbian.

Madrid Open 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray head to head record

The Serbian (Djokovic) has a 5-1 record on clay against Andy Murray and has won both of their previous matches in Madrid. The last meeting between both the players was in the final of the 2017 Qatar Open where the Serbian came out victorious in three sets. Coming ot the overall record between both the players Djokovic will face Murray for the 37th time. Djokovic leads Murray 25-11 in the head-to-head.