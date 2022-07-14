Will Novak Djokovic Play At Australian Open Despite Deportation In 2022? Serbian Reveals

Wimbledon 2022 champion Novak Djokovic has issued an important update on whether he would be able to participate in the Australian Open next year after having been deported earlier this year. The Serbian could not compete at Melbourne Park this year due to his vaccination status.

The Victorian Government had made its stance clear of requiring all players competing at the event to have received the vaccination. Despite the protocols, Djokovic chose not to take the vaccination as he cited his concerns about having the freedom to choose what goes in his body.

Novak Djokovic gives update on Australian Open participation

While speaking to reporters after opening a tennis complex in a Bosnian town, Novak Djokovic said, "I'm not going to go to America if I don't have permission, so the Australian saga for me was not pleasant at all. That was proven in the court case, so I would never go into a country where I didn't have permission to travel. I would love to come back to Australia. I love Australia, I had my best Grand Slam results in that country."

The Serbian then went on to add that while he hopes to play at events like the Australian Open and the US Open, the decision to participate is not in his hands. "Hopefully I can be there in January because I want to be there, and I also want to be in New York. I want to be in America and everywhere I can possibly play," added Djokovic. The 35-year-old concluded his comments by adding that he is not interested in interfering with the politics as he is a professional tennis player, but maintained his stance of having the right to choose.

"I am a professional tennis player, I don't go into politics or anything else because that doesn't interest me," added Djokovic. I have my stance and I am a proponent of the freedom to choose what is best for you. I respect everything and everybody, and I expect people to at least respect my decision. If I have permission, I'll be there. If I don't, I won't be there - it's not the end of the world."