Will Djokovic Play BNP Paribas Open 2022 Despite Being Unvaccinated? Here's Latest Update

Novak Djokovic's decision to stay unvaccinated has now cast doubts over his participation at the BNP Paribas Open despite the Serbian's name being announced in the draw. The former World No. 1 was deported from Australia in January after initially receiving a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open and then having his visa revoked by the Australian government.

Since the Australian Open fiasco, Novak Djokovic has played in just one tournament which was in Dubai where he was shocked in the quarterfinal stage. He recently lost his WOrld No 1 ranking to Russia's Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic is a five-time champion at Indian Wells Masters, where he hasn't played since 2019.

BNP Paribas Open: Will Novak Djokovic play his second tournament in the current year?

According to ESPN report, the statement from the California tournament states "Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today. We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC approval to enter the country."

The men's main draw of the Indian Wells Masters gets underway on Thursday and seeded players receive a first-round bye. Novak Djokovic is currently scheduled to play the winner of the opening-round match between Jordan Thompson and David Goffin in a second-round match on Saturday or Sunday.

Novak Djokovic willing to give up trophies to stay unvaccinated

Last month, Novak Djokovic in an interview with BBC had said that his choice of not taking vaccination should not be related to the anti-vaccine movement. The Serbian, when asked about making sacrifices in order to participate in Wimbledon and the French Open over his stance on the vaccine, replied, "Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay,". Novak Djokovic in his interview stated that he is also ready to give up the opportunity of becoming the greatest tennis player of time for staying unvaccinated.

He said, “I understand the consequences of my decision. I understand that not being vaccinated today, you know, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment. Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can."