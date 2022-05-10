Will Novak Djokovic Play In French Open? How Do COVID Vaccination Rules Stand In France?

The 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic currently awaits his first title of the 2022 season, as he is all set to begin his Italian Open 2022 campaign on Tuesday. The closest he came to winning a title was during the Serbia Open, where he lost the final to Andrey Rublev, followed by the semi-finals of the Madrid Masters, where he lost to the eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. With the second grand slam tournament of the year, the French Open 2022 nearing closer, Novak Djokovic looks to be at his best as he defends the title at Roland Garros.

COVID Vaccination rules in France

The season began with an upset for Djokovic, as he was deported out of Australia, just a few days ahead of the season-opening Grand Slam tournament, Australian Open 2022, because of Covid-19 vaccination status. However, this won’t be a problem for Djokovic in France as like most of Europe, France has put an end to the country’s compulsory vaccination requirements. Djokovic played the Monte-Carlo Masters due to this same reason, where he ended up losing to eventual finalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the opening game.

What has been said so far?

The French Open’s tournament director, Amelie Mauresmo also confirmed in a recent interview that the 34-year-old Serbian superstar would face no issues participating in the event. Speaking at a news conference, Mauresmo said, “As things stand, nothing stands in the way of Djokovic taking part in the French Open”. Djokovic won the French Open 2021 title by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final in five sets.

While Djokovic defends his title, he is expected to be joined by the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Rafael Nadal, and Carlos Alcaraz among many others. In the absence of Djokovic at the Australian Open 2022, Nadal picked up his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, Djokovic now has the chance of winning the record-equalling 21st Major at Paris and go ahead of Roger Federer. Having said that, Djokovic will begin his Italian Open campaign on Tuesday and is scheduled to clash against Aslan Karatsev in the Round of 32 match.

(Image: AP)