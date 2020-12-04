Will Rafael Nadal Be Able To Beat Roger Federer On Grass? This ATP Legend Doesn't Think So

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are some of the greatest players to ever swing the racquet. The Big Three have won 57 Grand Slams between them and are constantly competing with each other for just about every record the sport has to offer. Recently, while talking to press (via Tennis World USA), former Wimbledon champion and ATP legend Pat Cash picked his favourite between the three “monsters”.

Pat Cash thinks Federer will defeat Nadal on grass

Pat Cash claimed that Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are “not normal human beings” as they have extraordinary skills and “a different mentality than normal people”. While talking about Roger Federer, Cash said that the former Grand Slam winner would have “excelled in any generation” and it doesn’t matter where he plays. He stated that Rafael Nadal is just as skilful as Federer, but doubts whether the world no. 2 would be able to beat Federer on Grass.

“Rafa and Novak have created something new, especially Rafa. The way he plays on clay is absolutely phenomenal [but] I don’t see Rafa being able to beat Roger on grass,” he added.

Djokovic could beat Federer on grass

However, Pat Cash thinks that world no.1 Novak Djokovic will have way more chances of defeating Roger Federer on grass. In the past, Novak Djokovic has defeated Roger Federer on grass, with the recent victory coming at Wimbledon in 2019. When it comes to Rafael Nadal, The Spanish is yet to defeat Federer on grass. However, he has previously defeated the world no.5 on hards and clays.

While Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are dominating the world rankings for the past three years, Roger Federer recently underwent two knee surgeries. The former no.1 is currently training and would be ready to challenge top players again next season. Apart from Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer would also get tough competition from Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev who rank above him in the world rankings.

Updated men’s tennis rankings: Top 10

Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Dominic Thiem Daniil Medvedev Roger Federer Stefanos Tsitsipas Alexander Zverev Andrey Rublev Diego Schwartzman Matteo Berrettini

