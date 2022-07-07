Will Rafael Nadal Play Against Nick Kyrgios In Wimbledon Semi-final Amid Injury Scare?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his third Wimbledon crown and the Spaniard now finds himself just two matches away from winning the third Grand Slam title of the year. However, Nadal's dream for the third title now seems to be in jeopardy with the Spaniard unsure of his participation in the semi-final following the latest injury setback. Rafael Nadal next faces Nick Kyrgios in the semi-final match.

Rafael Nadal's injury: Will the former World No 1 take the court during the semi-finals?

The Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon semi-final match is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 8 however the Spaniard said that he was not sure that he would be healthy enough to play the Australian. Nadal had abdominal pain during his quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz and needed a medical timeout in the second set while up 4-3 to treat the injury. The two-time Wimbledon Champion eventually beat Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) on Centre Court.

After the win, when Nadal was asked about his chances against Nick Kyrgios he said, “I don’t know. Honestly, I can’t give you a clear answer because if I gave you a clear answer and tomorrow another thing happens, I will be a liar.” He further added said, “For a lot of moments, I was thinking, Maybe I will not be able to finish the match."

The Spaniard said that he was given anti-inflammatories during his medical timeout off the court with his trainer trying to relax a little bit muscle but it’s difficult. He also said that nothing can be fixed when one has a thing like this. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been having the pain for almost a week only for it to intensify during the match. He spoke about having “some more tests” on Thursday.

Wimbledon semi-final: Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios head-to-head record

Rafael Nadal has never won the first three Grand Slam titles in his career and is looking to break the jinx. The Spaniard extended his unbeaten mark in 2022 Grand Slam matches to 19-0. Coming to Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios match the two will meet for the 10th time in their career, with Nadal holding the advantage six matches to three. The very first meeting between the two was also at Wimbledon in 2014 when the Australian won. Then, their only other clash on grass was in 2019 which Rafael Nadal won.