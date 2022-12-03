Will Roger Federer Make A Comeback? Swiss Legend Keen On Playing In Places He Hasn't Been

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has given some great news to his fans as he has suggested that he may play in some tournaments in the future after he recovers from his knee injury, albeit these competitions would only be exhibitions. The 41-year-old bid farewell to professional tennis after playing his last competitive tournament at the Laver Cup earlier this year.

Roger Federer open to playing exhibitions in new places

While speaking to Italian outlet Gazetta about a potential return to tennis, Roger Federer said, "I want to go and play in places I've never been and thank the fans who have supported me throughout my career, that's all I want. My intention is also to organise exhibitions but it is still too early, unfortunately." The Swiss Maestro, who has been suffering from a knee injury, added that his knee was not yet in perfect condition, and hence, he needed to be patient.

"The doctors have advised me to be cautious and to wait a few months to see how the situation develops. This goes not only for tennis but also for other sports that I would like to play, but I have to take it easy," added Federer. The 41-year-old then went on to explain about all the places he would like to visit since he has now retired from professional tennis. "I would also like to take my children to Africa. Now that I've retired, we can also organise slightly more adventurous holidays," concluded Federer.

Federer bid emotional farewell to tennis in September

After playing his final career match alongside friend and longtime rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in September, Roger Federer said, "It has been a wonderful day. I told the guys, ‘I’m happy. I’m not sad.’ So, it feels great to be here. I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time and everything was the last time."

Even though the Swiss Maestro has bid farewell to professional tennis, the legacy and the impact he has left in the sport of tennis will last forever. During his two-decade-long career, the 41-year-old not only broke several records but also shared some of the most iconic rivalries against the likes of Nadal and Novak Djokovic, battles that fans remember until today.