Will Roger Federer Participate At Laver Cup 2022? Star's Coach Casts Major Doubt

While the Laver Cup 2022 tournament is set to have a power-packed line-up with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray competing in the same team, it will also feature an emotional farewell for the Swiss Maestro, who announced his retirement from the sport a few days ago. While the 41-year-old mentioned in his retirement letter that the Laver Cup would be the final tournament he would compete in, his coach has provided a worrying update on his participation.

Will Federer compete at Laver Cup 2022?

While speaking to Blick Sports, Roger Federer's longtime coach Severin Luthi said, "It's not definitive yet but he trained hard last week and is training again this week. His aim is to play something - whether it's singles or doubles we'll have to see, but his aim is still to play at the Laver Cup - definitely. We have three hours in the morning and in the afternoon, another 2 hours of training. I want to do my job well there."

Federer has not played a competitive match since Wimbledon in 2021 when he suffered a quarter-final defeat to Hubert Hurkacz. Since then, the 41-year-old has been sidelined with a knee injury. This is not the first time that Federer has had issues with his knee, having had multiple surgeries in the past three years.

Federer mentioned Laver Cup would be his last tournament

While Roger Federer's coach has raised concerns about his participation at the upcoming Laver Cup 2022 tournament, the legend himself stated in his retirement note that he would compete in this competition. The Laver Cup is set to take place from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25.

As for Federer's retirement statement, an excerpt reads, "The Laver Cup next week will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future of course but just not in grand slams or on the tour. This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible."