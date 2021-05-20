Will Sania Mirza Face Different Fate Than Virat Kohli And Co. For Travelling To England?

Currently partnered up with Slovenian tennis player Andreja Klepač, India's Sania Mirza is gearing up for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2021. Despite being out of the tour for almost two years after the birth of her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018, Mirza has managed to qualify for the Olympics due to her "protected ranking" status from the WTA - given to new mothers and for injury-related layoffs. However, with her and her husband, Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik both scheduled to be playing in the months leading up to the Olympics 2021, her son's travel arrangements have become a point of worry for the former No.1.

Sania Mirza son refused UK visa, Sports Minister steps in

Travelling to the UK for the upcoming grass-court season, Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza has sought the support of the Indian Sports Ministry to help get visa clearances for her son and his nanny. Slotted to play at the Nottingham Open (from June 6), Birmingham Open (from June 14), the Eastbourne Open (from June 20) and the Wimbledon (from June 28) before the Tokyo Olympics 2021, her earlier requests were denied by the UK govt, which has taken a hardline stance on travellers coming from India. However, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has confirmed that he is already in talks with authorities to solve the issues.

“I have approved the request and Sports Ministry officials have initiated the process with the MEA. We are hopeful that the UK Government will see merit in this case and allow the child to travel with Sania” Rijiju said. If denied, the UK government's soft stance on the Indian cricket team bringing their families with them as they travel to England for a long-drawn series this June may come under some scrutiny. It is being reported that the entire 20-strong Indian contingent will be allowed to travel to the UK with their families under the condition of a hard quarantine being carried out before the series.

Sania Mirza net worth

According to caknowledge.com Sania Mirza's net worth is around ₹175 crore at present. Of this, her lifetime earnings from her time as a singles/doubles player stand at $6,951,960 (approximately ₹51 crore) according to the WTA. Mirza is the brand ambassador of the state of Telangana and has endorsement deals with Steak Scooty, Sprite, and Adidas. She is also the UN's Goodwill Ambassador and is the first South Asian woman to be conferred the honour. The six-time Grand Slam champion splits her time between Dubai, where she lives with her husband, Shoaib Malik, and her hometown of Hyderabad.

Disclaimer: The above Sania Mirza net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Sania Mirza Twitter