'Will You Marry Me?': Watch Matteo Berrettini's Epic Response After Fan's Wedding Proposal

Matteo Berrettini will be one of the favourites for the Wimbledon Crown following his fantastic performance during the warm-up tournament in London. The Matteo Berrettini vs Filip Krajinovic saw Berrettini retaining his Queens Club title after beating Krajinovic in straight sets in the final on Sunday, June 19.

In the runup to the title-winning campaign, the Italian put up a dominant display on the court and following his semi-final win, the 26-year-old also received a marriage proposal from one of his fans watching the match in the stadium.

Queen's Club Championships: Matteo Berrettini gets marriage proposal

The incident of Matteo Berrettini being proposed by a fan happened following the conclusion of his semi-final match against Botic van de Zandschulp. After winning the match 6-4, 6-3, Matteo Berrettini was giving an on-court interview when suddenly a fan shouted out asking the tennis player for marriage. The move paid off with the crowd and the Italian tennis star taking notice of that. Berrettini came up with a hilarious response that left everyone in splits. While replying to the fan, he said, "Let me think about it."

Cinch Championships: Matteo Berrettini makes history

Speaking of Matteo Berrettini vs Filip Krajinovic Cinch Championships final, Krajinovic gave his all to try and beat Berrettini ultimately coming up short of the target. The Serbian (Filip Krajinovic) led in the first set, however, the Italian made a good comeback to win the set. The second set also witnessed Krajinovic putting up a good fight but a double-fault proved costly as Berrettini turned the tide to secure the decisive break of serve and pocket the championship.

Matteo Berrettini returned to Tour last week after being out for three months due to a hand injury. Ahead of the final, the Italian tennis star had won three of the past four grass-court events with his one defeat coming in the Wimbledon final in 2021. By winning the event Berrettini has now become the eighth player to win back-to-back titles at the event, following the likes of former world number ones including John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Boris Becker and Andy Murray. He also became the first man in Open Era to win the Queen's Club in his first two appearances at the ATP 500 tournament. The Italian has won 20 of his last 21 matches on grass following his Championship victory.