Wimbledon 2020 To Be Cancelled After Emergency Board Meeting On Wednesday: Report

The tennis calendar is set to receive yet another blow after reports emerged that the All England Club will announce the cancellation of Wimbledon 2020 after a Wimbledon emergency meeting on Wednesday. Earlier, the tennis season was suspended until June 8, which wiped out the entire clay-court season causing the French Open to be postponed to September 2020. The tournament was later rescheduled, making it potentially clash with the Laver Cup.

Wimbledon 2020 update: Wimbledon cancelled due to Coronavirus in UK

There are over 17,000 confirmed cases following coronavirus in UK which has led to the entire nation will remain in total lockdown until June 2020. The 'Wimbledon cancelled' news will not come as a big surprise after Wimbledon 2020 in its statement earlier on Wednesday had said that the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) is evaluating all scenarios, including a postponement or cancellation of the Wimbledon 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The AELTC had also ruled out hosting the Wimbledon 2020 behind closed doors and said a postponement seems difficult. The Wimbledon 2020 in its statement also mentioned that by following the government’s advice, the AELTC’s sites at the All England Club, Wimbledon Park Golf Club and Raynes Park are currently closed with physical operations reduced to the practical minimum to maintain the grass courts and the security of the sites.

Wimbledon 2020 update: Wimbledon emergency meeting

While speaking to Sky Sports Germany, German Tennis Federation President Dirk Hordorff said that he is also involved in the bodies of the ATP and WTA and the necessary decisions have already been made. The Wimbledon is set to make an official announcement over the event's cancellation by Wednesday. Speaking more about the Wimbledon 2020 event, Hordorff said that it is unthinkable about the Wimbledon 2020 tournament happening with the travel restrictions that UK has put. Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world would travel so holding the Wimbledon 2020 event is unrealistic.

He furthur added that Wimbledon 2020 has its own laws due to the lawn and the special lighting conditions. Wimbledon 2020 was the only Grand Slam tournament many years ago to insure itself against a worldwide pandemic so that the financial damage should be minimised.

Wimbledon schedule

Following the coronavirus outbreak, there were questions about the Wimbledon schedule which was taking place from June 20 to July 12. Before the Wimbledon emergency meeting over the tournament, the French Open has already decided to postpone this year's competition from May to September in the wake of coronavirus, which has claimed over 33,000 lives across the world so far.