Last Updated:

Wimbledon 2021 Crowd's Gesture For UK's COVID Vaccine Founder Wins Hearts: WATCH

Dame Sarah Gilbert – who helped develop the Oxford Covid vaccine – was given a standing ovation at Wimbledon 2021 as she watched from the Royal Box.

Written By
Devika Pawar
Wimbledon 2021

Source: Wimbledon Twitter


The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone across the globe with each individual suffering one way or the other. This past year and more, medical workers and others related have been at the forefront, doing their best to deal with COVID-19. In a touching and thoughtful gesture, people present at Wimbledon 2021 on the opening night honoured Dame Sarah Gilbert – who is among scientists who helped develop the Oxford Covid vaccine. 

Wimbledon 2021: Dame Sarah Gilbert receives ovation

Wimbledon invited some "inspirational individuals" to watch the event live from the royal box on the first day. Dame Sarah Gilbert was amongst those invited, receiving a perfect welcome. Not only that, the All England Club will be giving 100 daily Centre Court and Court One tickets as a way to show they are thankful. These tickets will be for people belonging to NHS, Transport For London and more. 

READ | Wimbledon 2021: Nick Kyrgios ready to get strawberries and chill on 'Vacation' in London

In this way, they are planning to recognize and appreciate those who have provided support throughout the pandemic. Apart from Gilbert, NHS fundraiser Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore was also invited to watch Wimbledon 2021. The guests were introduced before the Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper clash, letting everyone know there were "leaders who have developed the anti-COVID vaccines". 

READ | Excited tennis fans return to Wimbledon after 1-year break

The crowd reacted accordingly, cheering at the announcement. Gilbert looked a tad bit emotional at the announcement, watched as people stood to honour her presence and contributions. Others in the royal box also turned towards her to clap. Moore smiled as well as her father – having raised over £32 million – drew in the crowd's appreciation. 

READ | Roger Federer Wimbledon record, stats and career history on grass

Wimbledon live streaming details

In India, the Wimbledon matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels – Select 1, Select 1 HD, Select 2 and Select 2 HD. For live streaming, one can subscribe and log in to Disney+ Hotstar. Otherwise, the official Wimbledon social media handle will also give live updates. 

READ | Oxford COVID-19 vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert gets standing ovation at Wimbledon; watch

UK coronavirus cases

According to reports, the UK has registered 22,868 cases recently, the highest spike they have faced since January 30. The total cases reportedly stand at 4,755,078. The total number of deaths are 128,103. That being said, they will not be easing restrictions till July 19. 

(Image credits: Wimbledon Twitter)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND