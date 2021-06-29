Wimbledon 2021 Crowd's Gesture For UK's COVID Vaccine Founder Wins Hearts: WATCH

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone across the globe with each individual suffering one way or the other. This past year and more, medical workers and others related have been at the forefront, doing their best to deal with COVID-19. In a touching and thoughtful gesture, people present at Wimbledon 2021 on the opening night honoured Dame Sarah Gilbert – who is among scientists who helped develop the Oxford Covid vaccine.

Wimbledon 2021: Dame Sarah Gilbert receives ovation

An opening day on Centre Court with a difference...



A special moment as we say thank you to those who have played such an important role in the response to COVID-19#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/16dW1kQ2nr — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2021

Wimbledon invited some "inspirational individuals" to watch the event live from the royal box on the first day. Dame Sarah Gilbert was amongst those invited, receiving a perfect welcome. Not only that, the All England Club will be giving 100 daily Centre Court and Court One tickets as a way to show they are thankful. These tickets will be for people belonging to NHS, Transport For London and more.

In this way, they are planning to recognize and appreciate those who have provided support throughout the pandemic. Apart from Gilbert, NHS fundraiser Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore was also invited to watch Wimbledon 2021. The guests were introduced before the Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper clash, letting everyone know there were "leaders who have developed the anti-COVID vaccines".

The crowd reacted accordingly, cheering at the announcement. Gilbert looked a tad bit emotional at the announcement, watched as people stood to honour her presence and contributions. Others in the royal box also turned towards her to clap. Moore smiled as well as her father – having raised over £32 million – drew in the crowd's appreciation.

Wimbledon live streaming details

In India, the Wimbledon matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels – Select 1, Select 1 HD, Select 2 and Select 2 HD. For live streaming, one can subscribe and log in to Disney+ Hotstar. Otherwise, the official Wimbledon social media handle will also give live updates.

The 👑 of Grass is all set to be back & the countdown has begun! 😍



Can Roger #Federer win his 9th #Wimbledon 🏆?



Find out LIVE as #GreatnessResumes:

June 28, 3:30 PM | Star Sports Select & Disney+Hotstar VIP pic.twitter.com/LROkOEZW1T — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 27, 2021

UK coronavirus cases

According to reports, the UK has registered 22,868 cases recently, the highest spike they have faced since January 30. The total cases reportedly stand at 4,755,078. The total number of deaths are 128,103. That being said, they will not be easing restrictions till July 19.

(Image credits: Wimbledon Twitter)