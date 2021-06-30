Wimbledon 2021 Djokovic Vs Anderson Live Stream, H2h, Prediction And Weather Forecast

World No.1 Novak Djokovic will go up against South Africa’s Kevin Anderson in a Round 2 match of the Wimbledon 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) on Wednesday, June 30, on the prestigious Center Court. Here are the Djokovic vs Anderson live streaming details, Wimbledon live telecast in India details and the h2h matchup and preview for the Novak Djokovic next match.

Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson match preview

Aiming to win his 20th Grand Slam title and become the third male player of this generation to reach the coveted mark, Novak Djokovic will look to oust fierce former rival Kevin Anderson and make his 15th Wimbledon third-round appearance. The defending champion at Wimbledon, due to its cancellation last year, Djokovic will also be aiming to become just the third man in the world to win all four Slams in a year - a calendar Slam. The Serb started his 2021 season with yet another title run at the Australian Open and followed it up with a title at the French Open.

After a slow start, Djokovic looked in great form in his Round 1 match against Jack Draper, wrapping up the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 to advance. Once sharing a great rivalry with Kevin Anderson, this encounter should be an interesting matchup of one of the best servers and returners on the tour. Meanwhile, the one-time Wimbledon finalist, current World No.102 Kevin Anderson, will hope to pull off one of the biggest upsets at Wimbledon 2021 by going through to his first Grand Slam Round 2 since the 2020 Australian Open. The South African has not has an easy time, going through two surgeries in the last three years.

Renewing what was once a major rivalry, Anderson will hope to forget his straight-set finals loss to Djokovic in 2018. His best performances this year have come at the Adelaide Open, where he reached Round 3 and at the Estoril Open and Challenger Nottingham GB events, where he made it to the quarter-finals. His Round one match at Wimbledon saw him take down Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera in four sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Anderson h2h details

This will be the 12th career singles meeting between Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson. The Novak Djokovic vs Anderson head to head currently stands at 9-2 in favour of the World No.1 coming into this game. Of the 11 games played, all three of the pair's grass-court meetings have come at Wimbledon, with Djokovic winning each one, including the 2018 final. Anderson's two wins have both come on hard courts, most recently at the Laver Cup in 2018. The last match between the two players was in 2020 during the ATP Cup.

Novak Djokovic vs Anderson prediction

With the massive head-to-head advantage, much higher ranking and excellent form this year, we predict a four-set win for Novak Djokovic in this game.

