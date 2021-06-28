Wimbledon 2021 Djokovic Vs Draper Live Stream, Head-to-head And Weather Forecast

World number one Novak Djokovic is all set to begin his Wimbledon title defence against world number 253 Jack Draper on Monday, June 28. The match is scheduled to begin live at 6:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time). Here are the Djokovic vs Draper live streaming details, the Djokovic vs Draper head to head record, and the London weather forecast.

Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Jack Draper preview and head to head record

Novak Djokovic seems to be in the form of his life as he arrives at Wimbledon 2021 after winning an outstanding second title at Roland Garros a few weeks ago. The Serb's win in France was particularly impressive as he not only beat 13 times Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals, but he also overturned a two-set deficit to beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. The title win at Roland Garros takes the Djokovic Grand Slams tally to 19, one behind the duo of Roger Federer and Nadal.

On the other hand, Jack Draper arrives at Wimbledon 2021 as a wildcard. The 19-year-old is one of the most promising British tennis players on tour at the moment and will hope to gain some valuable experience against the current world number one. Since this is the first match between the two, the Djokovic vs Draper head to head record is currently tied at 0-0. Considering the lack of experience of the young Brit, our Djokovic vs Draper prediction is a win for the world number one.

How to watch Novak Djokovic next match in India? Djokovic vs Draper live streaming details

For fans wondering how to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon 2021 in India can tune into the Star Sports Network (Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels). The Djokovic vs Draper live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores of the Novak Djokovic next match on the social media handles of Wimbledon and ATP.

London weather forecast

Wimbledon 2021 is set to get off to a rough start as wet weather can be expected for much of the first week. As per the London weather forecast, plenty of rain is predicted in the first few days with temperatures in the range of 60 to 70 Fahrenheit (teens to low 20°C. If it were to rain, fans could expect occasional delays or even postponements of certain matches.

