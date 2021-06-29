Wimbledon 2021 Federer Vs Mannarino Live Stream, Head-to-head And Weather Forecast

Fans will be witnessing Roger Federer on grass in a Grand Slam after his fourth-round exit at Roland Garros. This is going to be Federer's 22nd Wimbledon appearance, and maybe his last – if reports are to be believed. This season, Federer has played on grass twice, winning one and losing the other (Halle Open). However, making it to at least the quarter-finals most times, experts have high expectations of Federer.

Mannarino, on the other hand, Mannarino has had a rough season. He won three matches at the Mallorca Open before losing to Sam Querrey in the semi-finals. Federer will definitely have the advantage here, especially as Mannarino has never managed to beat the Swiss icon before. Here is more on the Federer vs Mannarino live streaming details -

Federer vs Mannarino live streaming

In the UK, one can watch Wimbledon 2021 on BBC channels – BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button. For those opting for streaming, they can use the BBC iPlayer. As it is a national broadcast, it is available for free. In Australia, one can watch via Channel 9 and 9Gem. The 9Now streaming service will stream the event live. For all matches, a subscription to Stan Sport is available for $10 per month. In the USA, ESPN and the Tennis Channel cover the Wimbledon 2021 matches. People can Canada can tune into TSN.

How to watch Wimbledon live telecast in India

In India, the Wimbledon matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels – Select 1, Select 1 HD, Select 2 and Select 2 HD. For the Federer vs Mannarino live streaming, one can subscribe and log in to Disney+ Hotstar. Otherwise, the official Wimbledon social media handle will also give live updates.

Roger Federer Grand Slams record

The former World No. 1 currently holds the men's record at Wimbledon with 8 singles titles wins. From 2003 to 2007, Federer also bagged five consecutive titles. In the 2019 Finals, he won the longest 35-shot rally. He is also the only player to have won both the Wimbledon and US Open for four back-to-back years (2004 to 2007). He has also played most games in a tennis Wimbledon singles finals. The Roger Federer Grand Slams count at present is 20.

With multiple players to focus on, this could be one final chance for Federer (and Serena Williams) at Wimbledon. That being said, Wimbledon will also be one final Grand Slam before Tokyo Olympics – starting in a few weeks. As per Federer, he and his team will "reassess the situation after Wimbledon".

London weather forecast

The city is expected to face scattered showers on the day of the match. The skies will remain cloudy as well, the temperature being recorded at 18°C as per the London weather forecast on Accuweather. Other sites described the weather as breezy with thick clouds.

