Wimbledon 2021: Nick Kyrgios Ready To Get Strawberries And Chill On 'Vacation' In London

After staying away from the tennis court for almost five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is all set to make this return with Wimbledon 2021. The 26-year-old last played in the Australian Open back in February. Kyrgios did not take part in the recent French Open 2021 and will be hoping to go deep in the tournament. Apart from playing singles, Kyrgios will also be involved in mixed doubles teaming up with Venus Williams. The Wimbledon 2021 main draw got underway on Monday, June 28 with the final all set to be played on Sunday, July 11.

Nick Kyrgios to have strawberries and chill during Wimbledon 2021

According to a report from BBC, Nick Kyrgios is set to have some fun during the Wimbledon 2021 apart from playing tennis. He said, "I'm using this as a vacation. I've been in Australia now for a year and a half. I've reached a really nice level of freedom. Nothing fazes me at all anymore." Kyrgios also gave an insight into what he had been doing while being away from tennis. "I didn't feel at all that I had to play. When I was at home I wasn't looking at any results. I was happy without tennis".

He added, "I just feel like I've got a little bit left to give to the game. I feel like a lot of people are wanting me to play. I just want to go out there and have some fun. I haven't been on a tennis court for a while. It's Wimbledon, it's the pinnacle of tennis. I'm going to get myself some strawberries and chill."

Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon stats

Coming to Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon stats, the biggest entertainer in tennis owns a 13-6 win-loss record at Wimbledon and made the second week on each of his first three appearances at the All England Club. The Australian's best moment at the grass-court event came back in 2014. It was back then that Kyrgios shocked a top-ranked Rafael Nadal in the fourth round on his Wimbledon debut back in 2014.

