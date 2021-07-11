Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic Beats Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, Completes Hat-trick

Novak Djokovic equalled Roger Federer and Rafel Nadal's feat on Sunday after beating Matteo Berrettini to win his sixth Wimbledon title. With the win on Sunday, Serbia's Novak Djokovic has equalled 20 Grand Slam titles joining the league of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have 20 titles each. The world no.1 beat Matteo Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in his 30th Major final.

Wimbledon 2021 winner

Novak Djokovic topped Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon men’s final, claiming his 20th Grand Slam singles title. Djokovic’s stunning Grand Slam run continued as he beat the 25-year-old Berrettini, who had become the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon final. Having won his sixth Wimbledon championship, last three coming back-to-back, he now holds tie for the men’s record.

Although Djokovic lost his temper briefly, he quickly tracked back and urged the crowd to cheer louder. With his sight firmly set on victory, Djokovic fired up and found the best of his form to win the game, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

🇷🇸 @DjokerNole is the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to win the first three Grand Slams of the season 🙌



🎥: @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/53rgI05ZQN — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 11, 2021

Novak Djokovic scripts history

Djokovic joined Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Bjorn Borg in becoming the fourth man in the Open era of tennis to win three consecutive Wimbledon singles championships. The match was no short of entertaining and has clinched a series of records for the player.

His opponent, Matteo Berrettini, wasn’t at his best while playing the last round. He wasn’t up for a four-setter and fended off two championship points before yielding. Both their serves remained at the seventh game when Djokovic broke through for a 4-3 lead. He expanded the lead to go 5-3 up and topped Berrettini to close out yet another historic championship with an iconic finish.

Novak Djokovic also became the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to win the first three Grand Slams of the season. During the game, the Centre Court fans were seen taking turns chanting each player’s name. However, it was the support for the losing player, which echoed a little louder.

IMAGE: AP