Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic Equals Legends Federer, Nadal's 20 Grand Slam Titles Feat

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic scripted history by defeating Italy's Matteo Berrettini Men’s Singles final on Sunday to lift his 6th Wimbledon title. With the 6th Wimbledon crown, Novak Djokovic has equalled the record of Swiss legend Roger Federer and Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal of winning 20 Grand Slam titles.

"This legendary tale gains yet another chapter. @DjokerNole is the #Wimbledon champion for the sixth time," Wimbledon tweeted. The official handle of the big event also shared Djokovic's reaction after winning the title.

This legendary tale gains yet another chapter.@DjokerNole is the #Wimbledon champion for a sixth time pic.twitter.com/3nTlNNMJY2 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2021

Federer's message for 6-time Wimbledon champ Djokovic

Roger Federer congratulated Djokovic on winning his sixth Wimbledon title and joining him with 20 majors. "Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done!" he tweeted.

Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done! — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 11, 2021

Berrettini won the first set and the remaining sets were ruled by Djokovic 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. The Serbian legend's previous Wimbledon titles came 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019.

After a backhand error by Berrettini that made Djokovic champion, the Serbian fell flat on his back as the crowd cheered and applauded him.

It was Berrettini's first appearing the big event's final, while Djokovic's 30.

Having also won the French Open and the Australia Open titles in 2021, Djokovic just needs to win the US Opens to achieve the Golden Slam. If Djokovic wins the Golden slam, he will become the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to achieve this feat.

He would also be keeping the Olympics gold in mind. No man has even won the Golden Slam and Olympic gold in the same year.

Novak Djokovic scripts history

Djokovic joined Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Bjorn Borg in becoming the fourth man in the Open era of tennis to win three consecutive Wimbledon singles championships. The match was no short of entertaining and has clinched a series of records for the player.

His opponent, Matteo Berrettini, wasn’t at his best while playing the last round. He wasn’t up for a four-setter and fended off two championship points before yielding. Both their serves remained at the seventh game when Djokovic broke through for a 4-3 lead. He expanded the lead to go 5-3 up and topped Berrettini to close out yet another historic championship with an iconic finish.

Novak Djokovic also became the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to win the first three Grand Slams of the season. During the game, the Centre Court fans were seen taking turns chanting each player’s name. However, it was the support for the losing player, which echoed a little louder.