Wimbledon 2021: Otte Vs Murray Live Stream, H2h, Prediction And Weather Forecast

Germany's Oscar Otte will go up against former World No. 1 Andy Murray in a Round 2 match of the Wimbledon 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:15 PM IST (4:45 PM local time) on Wednesday, June 30, on the prestigious Center Court. Here are the Otte vs Murray live streaming details, where to watch the Wimbledon live telecast in India, the head to head stats and preview for Andy Murray's next match.

WEDNESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (Centre Court, from 13:30 BST)



Djokovic vs Anderson

Boulter vs Sabalenka

Otte vs Murray#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021

Wimbledon 2021: Oscar Otte vs Andy Murray match preview

Making his much-awaited return to the grass courts of the AELTC, Andy Murray won his first match at the championships in nearly four years on Monday. Facing a tough test in the in-form Nikoloz Basilashvili, seeded 24th, Murray lost just one set to proceed to the next round. Once the World No. 1, the Andy Murray ranking has now fallen hard, owing mostly to the 2-time Wimbledon Champion's inability to get past his various injuries. His best run this year came at the Challenger Biella event where he made it to the final. Murray has failed to go past round two at any other tournament in 2021.

Meanwhile, World No. 151 Oscar Otte, will hope to pull off one of the biggest upsets at the Wimbledon 2021 by going through to his first-ever Round 3 match in a Grand Slam. The 27-year-old's best performances this year came at the Challenger event in Prague, where he made it to the finals. Otte also almost won his Round 1 match against Alexander Zverev at the French Open 2021, taking the first two sets, but ultimately going down 6-3, 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 0-6. He won his place in the Wimbledon 2021 main draw by defeating three qualifiers and won his first-round match against Arthur Rinderknech in five sets.

Wimbledon live broadcast India? Where to watch Otte vs Murray live streaming

The Otte vs Murray match and Wimbledon live broadcast in India will be available and telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1/2 channels in India. For fans wondering how to watch the Andy Murray next match live in India, some games of the Slam should be available on the Disney+Hotstar website and app with a subscription. Wimbledon 2021 updates and live scores will be available on the social media handles and website of the tournament as well as on the ATP and WTA social media/websites.

Oscar Otte vs Murray h2h details

This will be just the first career singles meeting between Oscar Otte and Andy Murray. This puts Oscar Otte vs Murray head to head at 0-0 coming into this game.

Oscar Otte vs Murray prediction

With the massive head to head advantage, much higher ranking and good form this year, we predict a straight-set win for Andy Murray this game.

