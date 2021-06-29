Wimbledon 2021 Sasnovich Vs Williams Live Stream, Head-to-head And Weather Forecast

Serena Williams is back at Wimbledon – once again trying to bag that 24th Grand Slam title. However, the path to victory remains tough, especially as fans look back at her past few performances, also affected by injury. Yet, the 39-year-old is not ready just yet to give up. Many reports also look at Wimbledon 2021 as her final chance.

Most experts are confident that Williams will beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the opening round with two straight sets. The last time Williams won a Grand Slam was the 2017 Australian Open, trying to make a comeback ever since. "It's definitely made me better. When players play me that hard every single tournament, every single match, every single Grand Slam, it just doesn't matter where, you just get better," she said, definitely ready for her upcoming clash.

This is the first time Williams and Sasnovich will face each other.

Sasnovich vs Williams live streaming

In the UK, one can watch Wimbledon 2021 on BBC channels – BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button. For those opting for streaming, they can use the BBC iPlayer. As it is a national broadcast, it is available for free. In Australia, one can watch via Channel 9 and 9Gem. The 9Now streaming service will stream the event live. For all matches, a subscription to Stan Sport is available for $10 per month. In the USA, ESPN and the Tennis Channel cover the Wimbledon matches. People can Canada can tune in to TSN.

How to watch Wimbledon live telecast in India

In India, the Wimbledon matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels – Select 1, Select 1 HD, Select 2 and Select 2 HD. For live streaming, one can subscribe and log in to Disney+ Hotstar. Otherwise, the official Wimbledon social media handle will also give live updates.

Serena Williams Grand Slams record

Williams has 23 Open Era Grand Slam titles. She has defeated 12 different players to win those titles, including No.1 ranked icons and her sister Venus Williams. She is also one of the two players in the Open Era to have won all major titles thrice or more. If she wins another Grand Slam, her record will be tied with Margaret Court. She has won Wimbledon seven times.

London weather forecast

The city is expected to face scattered showers on the day of the match. The skies will remain cloudy as well, the temperature being recorded at 18°C. Other sites described the weather as breezy with thick clouds.

