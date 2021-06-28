Wimbledon 2021 Stephens Vs Kvitova Live Stream, Head-to-head And Weather Forecast

World number 59 Sloane Stephens will kickstart her Wimbledon 2021 campaign by taking on two times former Wimbledon champion (2011, 2014) Petra Kvitova on Monday, June 28. The match is estimated to commence live at 8:00 PM IST (3:30 PM local time). Here are the Stephens vs Kvitova live streaming details and our match preview for the same.

Wimbledon 2021: Sloane Stephens vs Petra Kvitova head to head record and preview

Sloane Stephens arrives at Wimbledon 2021 with no match practice on the grass. She last competed at the Roland Garros event last month where she looked in good touch as she got into the second week of the Slam. The world number 59 was defeated by eventual champion Barbora Krejčíkova. Meanwhile, the grasscourt Grand Slam remains the American's least successful major of the four as she has not made it past the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, the latest Petra Kvitova news is positive as the Czech "is stable right now" after suffering an ankle injury during this year's French Open. Kvitova made her comeback at the Bad Homburg Open a week ago where she was defeated by eventual champion Angelique Kerber in the semi-finals. With Kvitova facing a former Grand Slam champion in Stephens for her first round, her Wimbledon 2021 start is undoubtedly an incredibly difficult one. In terms of the Stephens vs Kvitova head to head record, the American leads the Czech by 2-1. However, Kvitova won the last encounter between the two at the 2019 Wuhan Open.

How to watch Sloane Stephens next match in India? Stephens vs Kvitova live streaming details

For fans wondering how to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon 2021 in India can tune into the Star Sports Network (Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels). The Stephens vs Kvitova live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores of Sloane Stephens next match on the social media handles of Wimbledon and the WTA.

London weather forecast

The return of fans to Wimbledon may not get off to the best of starts as wet weather is predicted for much of the first week. The London weather forecast predicts plenty of rain for the first few days with temperatures ranging from 60 to 70 Fahrenheit (teens to low 20°C). Hence, fans could expect occasional delays or even postponements of certain matches due to any disruptions caused by rains.

Image Credits: wtatennis.com, AP