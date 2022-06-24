Wimbledon 2022 Draw Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Event In India, UK And US?

The third Grand Slam tournament of the year, Wimbledon Championships 2022 is all set to begin next Monday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. As players from across the world lock horns for one of the coveted trophies in Tennis, the players won’t be awarded ranking points from ATP and WTA during the tournament. Notably, the Wimbledon 2022 was stripped off ranking points owing to their ban on players from Russia and Belarus.

This means the World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will miss out on the tournament, while World No. 3 Novak Djokovic enters as the top seed. Other notable absentees from the tournament will be Andrey Rublev and Aryna Sabalenka. At the same time, 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will also skip the tournament as he is yet to recover from his injury.

However, the upcoming edition of the grass-court major will feature the singles comeback of 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams. The Australian Open 2022 and French Open 2022 champion Rafael Nadal will partake in the tournament for the first time since 2019, in a bid to extend his record of winning the most Grand Slam trophies.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022 Draw live in India?

The draws for the Wimbledon 2022 are scheduled to take place on Friday, at 2:30 PM IST. Unfortunately, Tennis fans in India can not watch the Wimbledon 2022 draw in TV, as the event won’t be telecasted in the country. However, fans can watch the live streaming of the draw on the social media handle and YouTube handle of Wimbledon.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022 Draw live in the US?

Tennis fans in the US can watch the live streaming of the event on ESPN. It begins at 2:00 AM on Friday in the US.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022 Draw live in the UK?

Fans from the UK can watch the draw on BBC’s platforms. BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer will stream the event live, starting at 10:00 AM.

Novak Djokovic and Iga Switek: The top seeds for Wimbledon 2022

While the defending champion Djokovic will be the top seed in the tournament, 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal is seeded second. French Open 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud is seeded third, followed by Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz respectively. This is the first time Alcaraz is among the top-five seeds in his career.

Ladies' Singles - Projected Quarter-finals



Swiatek vs Pegula

Badosa vs Pliskova



Collins vs Jabeur

Sakkari vs Kontaveit#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 24, 2022

In the women’s singles competition, Iga Switek is the top seed and is also the favourite to lift the trophy. Anett Kontaveit in second and Ons Jabeur are seeded second and third. At the same time, Paula Badosa in fourth and Naria Sakkari in the fifth, wrap up the top five seeds in the women's singles event.

(Image: @wimbledon/Instagram)