Wimbledon 2022: Five Things That Make All-England Championships Unique This Year

The oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament i.e Wimbledon gets underway on Monday, June 27 with some of the top stars taking part in the grass-court event. Novak Djokovic will be looking to win his first Grand Slam title of the year after missing out on the Australian and French Open. Rafael Nadal will be gunning for his third grass-court grand slam title having won it back in 2008 and 2010. However, this year's Wimbledon Championships will be different following the controversies and surprises in the build-up to the tournament.

All-England Championships: Things to look forward to at Wimbledon 2022

Ban on Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon Championships

The Wimbledon 2022 will take place without the Russian and Belarusian players who have been banned this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As a result of the ban World No 1 men's singles player Daniil Medvedev, world number eight Andrey Rublev, and world number 22 Karen Khachanov will be unable to play in the grass-court event. The ban also affected the players on the WTA circuit with World no 6 Belarusian Aryna Sabalenk unable to participate in the Championships.

Russian player to take part in Wimbledon despite the ban

Recently Russian tennis player Natela Dzalamidze made headlines after she was allowed to play in Wimbledon due to her Georgian citizenship. The 29-year-old Russian-born women’s double player will be comp ting under the Georgian Flag and is also listed as being from the country on the official website of the WTA Tour. The World No 44 will be competing in the Wimbledon 2022 women's doubles event with Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic.

Roger Federer to miss Wimbledon for the first time

One of the most successful players on a grass surface and former World no. 1 Roger Federer will not be part of the Wimbledon tournament for the first time since 1998. The Swiss maestro has won the grass-court tournament eight times and was last featured on the court at Wimbledon 2021. After losing out in the third round of Wimbledon 2021 Federer underwent knee surgery and continues to recover from it.

Serena Williams gets a wildcard for Wimbledon 2022

After 12-month hiatus, Serena Williams will be returning to tennis by playing in the Wimbledon 2022 event. The American has 23 grand slam titles to her name and despite the match practice, she will be aiming to capture her 24th Grand Slam title by winning the Wimbledon 2022 tournament. Currently, the record for most Grand Slam titles is held by Margret Court. The last time William's won the Grand slam title was way back in 2017. The American would look to end her drought by winning Wimbledon 2022 trophy.

Top two players to miss Wimbledon for very first time

For the very first time in the history of the Wimbledon Championship, the top two ranked players in the world will not feature in the tournament. The absence of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev breaks a 49-year-long streak. while Medvedev will miss the tournament as a result of a ban due to Russia Ukraine war, Zverev will miss the Wimbledon 2022 championship due to an ankle injury he suffered during the French Open semi-final contest against Rafael Nadal.

No ranking points for Wimbledon

For the very time in the history of Wimbledon, no ranking points will be awarded to the players taking part in the tournament. The decision was taken after the organisers of the Wimbledon tournament decided to impose a ban on individual players from Russia and Belarus. The International Tennis Federation (ITF), the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) unanimously decided to take away the ranking points from the Championships as a punishment.