Wimbledon 2022 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Halep Vs Rybakina & Jabeur Vs Maria?

Following some exciting quarter-final matches, Wimbledon 2022 will have the women's semi-finals on Thursday. After an enthralling three-set match, third seed Ons Jabeur will take on Tatjana Maria in the first semi-final on Centre Court on Thursday. The match will start no earlier than 6:00 PM IST.

As for the second semi, former world number one and 2019 champion Simona Halep will take on Elena Rybakina after a straight-set win over Amanda Anisimova. The game will commence no earlier than 7:15 PM IST. Ahead of what promises to be two exciting and nail-biting clashes between four of the top Tennis stars in the women's singles game, here is a look at how to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in India, the US and the UK.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022 matches on TV in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Simona Halep vs Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria Wimbledon 2022 matches live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country.

One last step to the final.

Only one can make it.



Who will reach the ladies’ singles final? IBM Match Insights looks in detail to Jabeur vs Maria...#Wimbledon | @IBM — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2022

Where to watch live streaming of Wimbledon 2022 matches in India?

As for the Simona Halep vs Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria Wimbledon 2022 matches live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the clashes can also be tracked on the official social media handles of the tournament.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to the BBC Network. The matches will be telecast live on BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer. Meanwhile, the daily highlights can be watched on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27 onwards. The Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria match will begin no earlier than 1:30 PM BST on Thursday, July 5, while the Simona Halep vs Elena Rybakina clash will begin no earlier than 2:45 PM BST.

A big day on Centre Court awaits#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2022

How to watch Wimbledon live in US?

US fans wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to ESPN or the Tennis Channel. The Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria match will begin no earlier than 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, July 5. Meanwhile, the Simona Halep vs Elena Rybakina clash will begin no earlier than 9:45 AM ET.