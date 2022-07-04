Wimbledon 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sania Mirza's Quarter-final Match?

Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza is all set to make her quarter-final appearance at the Wimbledon Championships 2022 on Monday at Court 3, in the mixed doubles event. Teaming up with Croatia’s Mate Pavic, Mirza stormed her way into the quarter-final by earning a walkover against Latisha Chan and Ivan Dodig in the Round of 16 on Sunday. The pair earlier started their mixed doubles campaign with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10) win over Natela Dzalamidze and David Vega Hernandez.

How to watch the live telecast of Sania Mirza’s Wimbledon 2022 quarter-final match?

Tennis fans in India can watch Sania Mirza & Mate Pavic vs John Peers & Gabriela Dabrowski mixed doubles quarter-final match by tuning in to the live telecast by Star Sports India. The Star Sports Select 2/Select 2HD channels will telecast the match live on Monday.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles quarter-final via live streaming?

Tennis fans in India can also enjoy the live streaming of Sania Mirza’s match by tuning in to the Disney + Hotstar mobile application or website.

When will the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2022 quarter-final begin?

The match is scheduled to begin at 8.50 p.m. IST in India, but the live coverage on Star Sports begins at 3.30 p.m. IST.

A look at Sania Mirza's Wimbledon 2022 campaign so far

The 35-year-old player started her Wimbledon 2022 campaign on June 29, with a loss against Magdalena Frech and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first round of the women’s doubles event. This was Sania’s final appearance in the women’s doubles match at the Wimbledon Championships.

Speaking in a video shared on Twitter by Wimbledon, she said, “I am going to miss Wimbledon but I think it is time to move on. There are things in life which take priority over playing tennis matches and I am at that stage now”.

Meanwhile, sharing the video, Wimbledon captioned it saying, “An emotional Sania Mirza following her last Ladies' Doubles match at The Championships”.

The first-round win in the mixed doubles event was Mirza’s 204th win of her decorated career at the Grand Slam level. She has won a total of 21 singles matches, 103 women’s doubles matches and 80 mixed doubles matches in Grand Slam tournaments in her career.

Image: @wimbledon/Instagram