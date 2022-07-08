Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Due To Injury; Emotional Spaniard Explains Decision

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal suffered an emotional exit from the Wimbledon 2022 tournament as he pulled out of the event due to a torn abdominal muscle on Thursday. As a result, Nick Kyrgios became the first man to advance to a final due to a walkover. The Australian will now play either Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in the final on Sunday.

Rafael Nadal explains decision to withdraw from Wimbledon 2022

Wimbledon released a statement to confirm that Rafael Nadal will take no further part in the tournament. The complete statement read, "Two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from The Championships with injury. The No.2 seed, on course for a calendar Grand Slam, was due to face Nick Kyrgios in a blockbuster men's semi-final on Friday, but has announced his withdrawal due to an abdominal tear."

Speaking about his withdrawal at a news conference, Nadal said, "I made my decision because I believe that I can't win two matches under these circumstances. I can't serve. It's not only that I can't serve at the right speed, but it's also that I can't do the normal movement to serve." The Spaniard concluded his comments by stating that if he tried to compete, he could make his injury worse.

The 36-year-old also went on to add that it was an extremely difficult decision to make by stating, "I was thinking during the whole day about the decision to make. I don't want to go out there, not be competitive enough to play at the level that I need to play to achieve my goal."