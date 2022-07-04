Wimbledon 2022: Tennis Legends Slam Nick Kyrgios; 'It's Gone To The Absolute Limit Now'

While Australian Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is one of the most talented players, his personality has often been questioned after he repeatedly gets himself involved in controversies. Most recently, the 27-year-old was fined $6,000 for his behaviour during his Wimbledon 2022 match against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round. While Kyrgios emerged victorious over his Greek opponent, veteran Tennis players have labelled his behaviour as 'cheating, manipulation and abuse.'

Tennis legends slam Nick Kyrgios for his behaviour at Wimbledon

Former Wimbledon winner Pat Cash, who was on commentary for the Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match, slammed his compatriot for his 'gamesmanship' and 'aggressive behaviour,' amongst other things. While speaking on BBC Radio on Sunday, the 57-year-old said, "It was absolute mayhem. He's brought tennis to the lowest level I can see as far as gamesmanship, cheating, manipulation, abuse, and aggressive behaviour toward umpires, to linesmen" is concerned.

The Australian legend went on to add, "He was lucky to even get through the first set. He should have been defaulted in the first set. Something's got to be done about it. It's just an absolute circus. Is it entertaining? Yeah, possibly. It's gone to the absolute limit now."

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas also raised concerns over Nick Kyrgios' mannerisms by referring to him as a 'bully.' As reported by AP, the Greek international said, "It’s constant bullying. That’s what he does. He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don't like bullies."

Cash was not the only legend who raised concerns about Kyrgios' behaviour as three-time Australian Open champion Mats Wilander told Eurosport, "I've never seen anything like it. I'm not sure I want to see something like that again, to be honest, because I don't think this is what we want to promote in tennis. We want to not promote it as entertainment. We want to promote it as inspirational, and educational, but this is what people maybe want to see. I'm not sure I'm a big fan of what's going on, to be honest."

While concerns continue to persist over Kyrgios' behaviour, the Australian is through to the Round of 16 and will face unseeded Brandon Nakashima on Monday.