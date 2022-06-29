Wimbledon 2022: Why Was Serena Williams Playing With Black Plasters On Her Face?

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams bowed out of the Wimbledon Championships 2022 on Tuesday, following her loss to French tennis player Harmony Tan. The seven-time champion at Wimbledon lost the first set by 5-7, before making a comeback in the second and winning it by 6-1. However, Tan finished off the match in the third set itself, with a score of 7-6 (10) in her favour.

While Williams’ exit from her first Grand Slam event of the year became the talking point for the tennis world on Tuesday, something else related to Serena caught the attention of fans on social media. It is pertinent to mention that Wiliams was out of the court for almost a year, due to an injury. During her Wimbledon 2022 campaign, the 40-year-old player was seen using black plaster or tape on her face during matches, which prompted everyone to wonder about the reason behind doing so.

Why did Serena Williams play at the Wimbledon 2022 with black plasters on her face?

As per previous media reports, the American tennis superstar suffers from the issue of sinus and can be understood to be wearing the tapes in order to relieve pressure. Serena is reportedly suffering from sinus problems for many years now and confirmed the same back in 2007. Williams had launched a campaign for sinus medications and also had helped share awareness about problems related to it.

“My secret's out. I'm a sinus sufferer. Playing tennis or pretty much doing anything every day is not easy when you have sinuses. “You feel a lot of pressure, congestion and pain and training from Grand Slams such the ones coming up like Wimbledon and the French Open, it's not easy. It's not easy to play when you have all this pressure,” Williams had said.

Ahead of the Wimbledon 2022, Williams played at the Eastbourne International, WTA 500 series tournament, using the same black plasters on her face. She teamed up with Ons Jabeur in the first round of the Eastbourne International women’s doubles match, which the duo won. She was out of action for almost 364 days and didn’t look to be in her prime during her short stay.

What else happened in the opening two days of the Wimbledon Championships 2022?

Meanwhile, 22-time men’s Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal started off his Wimbledon 2022 campaign with a 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 win. The No. 1 seed and the defending champion Novak Djokovic qualified for the second round and Matteo Berrettini pulled out of the event due to Covid-19. At the same time, WTA World No.1 Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to 36 games, which is the longest run on a women’s tour since 1997. She earned a 6-0, 6-3 on Centre Court against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett.

(Image: AP)