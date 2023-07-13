Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova Scripts History, Breaks 60-years-old Grand Slam Jinx

Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded women’s finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1963, eliminating Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday by reeling off seven consecutive games in one stretch and then holding on for the victory.

Vondrousova is a 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic who is ranked 43rd. She reached the second Grand Slam final of her career after getting that far as a teenager at the 2019 French Open.

"I cannot believe it"



Marketa Vondrousova can't stop smiling after reaching her first #Wimbledon final pic.twitter.com/DlkhvmsXzc — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2023

On Saturday, Vondrousova will face No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka or No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur, the 2022 runner-up at Wimbledon.