Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova Scripts History, Breaks 60-years-old Grand Slam Jinx

Vondrousova celebrates after qualifying for Wimbledon 2023 Final (Image: AP)
Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded women’s finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1963, eliminating Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday by reeling off seven consecutive games in one stretch and then holding on for the victory.
Vondrousova is a 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic who is ranked 43rd. She reached the second Grand Slam final of her career after getting that far as a teenager at the 2019 French Open.
"I cannot believe it"— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2023
Marketa Vondrousova can't stop smiling after reaching her first #Wimbledon final pic.twitter.com/DlkhvmsXzc
On Saturday, Vondrousova will face No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka or No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur, the 2022 runner-up at Wimbledon.
