Last Updated:

Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova Scripts History, Breaks 60-years-old Grand Slam Jinx

Marketa reached the second Grand Slam final of her career as she defeated Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3

Tennis News
 
| Written By
Associated Press Television News
Marketa Vondrousova, Wimbledon 2023

Vondrousova celebrates after qualifying for Wimbledon 2023 Final (Image: AP)


Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded women’s finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1963, eliminating Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday by reeling off seven consecutive games in one stretch and then holding on for the victory.

Vondrousova is a 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic who is ranked 43rd. She reached the second Grand Slam final of her career after getting that far as a teenager at the 2019 French Open.

On Saturday, Vondrousova will face No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka or No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur, the 2022 runner-up at Wimbledon.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT