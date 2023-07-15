Wimbledon 2023, Women's Finals Highlights: Vondrousova Defeats Jabeur 6-4, 6-4

Quick links:
Ons Jabeur takes on Marketa Vondroušová in Wimbledon final (Image: Wimbledon/Twitter) )
Ons Jabeur couldn't make it count as she has now lost his second Wimbledon final in a row
Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to lift her maiden Wimbledon title
The crowning moment 🏆
Marketa Vondrousova looks to be in great touch as she is also in command in the second set
Ons Jabeur come from behind to make it 1-1
Marketa Vondrousova turns around the game and takes the first set 6-4 against Ons Jabeur
Marketa Vondrousova is on the verge of winning the first set.
Ons Jabeur has taken a 2-1 lead in the first set.
The Women's final between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova starts
Both players are warming up ahead of the match
The ladies' singles final is here...
Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova arrive on Centre Court ✨
Princess of Wales has arrived at the Centre Court
Marketa Vondrousova can become the first unseeded woman to win a Wimbledon title in the Open Era.
Ons Jabeur lost to Elena Rybakina in the summit clash last year and will hope for a turnaround this year
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia will fight out with Chech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in the Wimbledon women's final