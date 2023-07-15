Last Updated:

Wimbledon 2023, Women's Finals Highlights: Vondrousova Defeats Jabeur 6-4, 6-4

Ons Jabeur will meet Marketa Vondrousova in the Wimbledon women's final on Saturday on the Center Court. Both players have had their fair share of struggles in the grass-court tournament and one of them will lift the Wimbledon trophy for the first time.

Anirban Sarkar
Wimbledon women's final live updates

Ons Jabeur takes on Marketa Vondroušová in Wimbledon final (Image: Wimbledon/Twitter) )

20:06 IST, July 15th 2023
Wimbledon women's final live updates: Ons Jabeur failed at the last hurdle again

Ons Jabeur couldn't make it count as she has now lost his second Wimbledon final in a row

19:58 IST, July 15th 2023
Wimbledon women's final live updates: Marketa Vondrousova wins the women's singles Wimbledon title

Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to lift her maiden Wimbledon title

 

19:53 IST, July 15th 2023
Wimbledon women's final live updates: Marketa Vondrousova makes it 4-4

Marketa Vondrousova looks to be in great touch as she is also in command in the second set

19:29 IST, July 15th 2023
Wimbledon women's final live updates: The second set is tied at 1-1

Ons Jabeur come from behind to make it 1-1

19:20 IST, July 15th 2023
Wimbledon women's final live updates: Marketa Vondrousova wins the first set 6-4

Marketa Vondrousova turns around the game and takes the first set 6-4 against Ons Jabeur

19:20 IST, July 15th 2023
Wimbledon women's final live updates: Marketa Vondrousova is leading 5-4

Marketa Vondrousova is on the verge of winning the first set.

18:52 IST, July 15th 2023
Wimbledon women's final live updates: Ons Jabeur takes a 2-1 led

Ons Jabeur has taken a 2-1 lead in the first set.

18:37 IST, July 15th 2023
Wimbledon women's final live updates: match starts

The Women's final between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova starts 

18:32 IST, July 15th 2023
Wimbledon women's final live updates: Wimbledon women's final is about to start

Both players are warming up ahead of the match

 

18:28 IST, July 15th 2023
Wimbledon women's final live updates: Princess of Wales is also in attendance

Princess of Wales has arrived at the Centre Court

17:08 IST, July 15th 2023
Wimbledon women's final live updates: Marketa Vondrousova could achieve a rare feat

Marketa Vondrousova can become the first unseeded woman to win a Wimbledon title in the Open Era.

17:08 IST, July 15th 2023
Wimbledon women's final live updates: Ons Jabeur is making his second Wimbledon final appearance

Ons Jabeur lost to Elena Rybakina in the summit clash last year and will hope for a turnaround this year

17:08 IST, July 15th 2023
Wimbledon women's final live updates: Ons Jabeur will take on Marketa Vondrousova

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia will fight out with Chech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in the Wimbledon women's final

