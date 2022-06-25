Wimbledon Backs Ukrainian Refugees, Set To Grant Free Match Tickets, Donate £250,000

The All England Lawn Tennis Club, along with LTA, made a major announcement on Saturday about providing tickets to Ukraine refugees to watch Wimbledon 2022 matches. Before the commencement of the Wimbledon tournament, the officials had imposed an embargo on Russian and Belarusian players owing to the Russia-Ukraine war, resulting in the men’s ATP Tour and women’s WTA Tour taking away its ranking points. Besides providing tickets, a major donation will also be made to the Ukrainian refugee charities.

Wimbledon makes a special announcement for Ukrainian refugees

Issuing a statement on the ticket and donation for Ukraine refugees, the LTA and the All England Club spoke about jointly committing a £250,000 donation to the refugee response efforts through the Tennis Plays for Peace initiative and the British Red Cross. The statement further said that an extra donation is made in addition to the £200,000 committed by the Wimbledon Foundation in March 2022. The AELTC has also announced that Ukrainian refugees from Wandsworth and Merton will be invited to the Championships on Middle Sunday.

The Middle Sunday during the Wimbledon tournament is also known as People’s Sunday because, on some occasions in the past, tickets have been made available on general sale on that day when rain delays have resulted in some matches being postponed.

The Chief Executive of the LTA, Scott Lloyd, in his statement said “On the eve of The Championships I believe it is important that we acknowledge those that are suffering so greatly due to the unrelenting conflict imposed upon Ukraine. In partnership with the AELTC we wanted to show, on behalf of British tennis, our ongoing support for those that are most impacted by providing a contribution to the humanitarian efforts for their aid.”

Wimbledon 2022 to be a unique event

The Wimbledon 2022 draw is out with Rafael Nadal likely to face Novak Djokovic in the final of men's singles, while Iga Swiatek will most likely meet Serena Williams in the women's singles final. However, this year's event will also be unique for various other reasons. Besides the ban on Russian and Belarusian players, this year's tournament will not feature the world's top 2 players for the very first time in the history of the Wimbledon Championship.

Serena Williams will be returning to tennis by playing in the Wimbledon 2022 event after a year's hiatus. This could possibly be her last chance to win her 24th Grand Slam title. Roger Federer will be the major absentee from this year's tournament for the first time since 1998. After losing out in the third round of Wimbledon 2021 Federer underwent knee surgery and continues to recover from it.