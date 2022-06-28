Wimbledon: British Player Comes To Ball Boy's Rescue After He Faints On Court; WATCH

Despite losing her first-round Wimbledon encounter against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko in straight sets, 23-year-old Jodie Burrage of Britain won the hearts of the home crowd after coming to the aid of a ball boy, who nearly fainted on the court. The Brit provided the young boy with some sweets and energy gel before he was given medical assistance and taken off the court.

Jodie Burrage comes to aid of ball boy at Wimbledon

As seen in the video below, Jodie Burrage was quick to notice a sick ball boy on the court when she rushed to her bag and got him some Gatorade and gel. Speaking of the incident, the 23-year-old told reporters that it was distressing to see the young ball boy in such a condition, stating that she knew a bit of how he felt, having had a panic attack once in the juniors.

Jodie Burrage (@jodieburrage) rescued the ball boy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iROJ2fAi63 — The Overrule (@theoverrule) June 27, 2022

"He just said he was feeling really faint," explained Burrage. "He couldn't actually really talk. It was quite distressing to see. Just tried to get him some sugar, gave him a Gatorade and a gel. The gel is not the nicest thing, so they managed to find some Percy Pigs sweets somewhere along the line in the crowd, which he got down and then started to feel better. He was not in a good spot and I just tried to help as much as possible."

Speaking of the incident she herself had during her junior career, the 23-year-old Brit added, "I actually had a panic attack once in juniors here, so I've been where he is. I kind of know a little bit how he was feeling."

Britain's Burrage suffers first round exit to Ukraine's Tsurenko

As far as the Wimbledon first-round match was concerned, it was a disappointing day for home favourite Jodie Burrage as she lost 6-2, 6-3 to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko. While the Brit had a reasonable win percentage of 71% on her first serve, she was extremely disappointing when it came to her second serve, as the percentage fell to a meagre 42%. Moreover, with her failing to convert any of her five break points, she always seemed second-best in the match.

Image: AP