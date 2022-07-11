Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic Reaffirms Vaccine Stance, Eyes Exemption To Play US Open

Novak Djokovic reached seventh heaven on Sunday after winning the Wimbledon final. The Serbian defeated beating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) to tie with Pete Sampras and is now one title away from Roger Federer’s record of eight singles crown. However, the Wimbledon title will be the only Grand Slam title that Djokovic is likely to finish with this year after confirming that he will not take part in the US Open.

Novak Djokovic vaccine: Wimbledon Champion to remain unvaccinated

Following the four-set victory in the Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic in the post-match press conference said, "I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter the United States or exemption. I don't know. I don't think exemption is realistically possible. If that is possibility, I don't know what exemption would be about".

The Serbian was unable to play in this year's Australian Open after staying unvaccinated while he lost in the semi-final of the French Open. The Wimbledon victory did not earn him points after the tournament was stripped of its ranking points this year as a result of the tournament's ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

The US Open is set to begin on August 29 but Djokovic said that he was unsure when he would next be able to play a competitive match. The world No 3 in his statement said, "I am on vacation. Whether or not I'm playing any tournament soon, I'll definitely be resting for the next couple weeks because it has been quite an exhausting and demanding period for me the last few months. A lot of tennis, which I was very happy about. I got what I wanted here".

He further added "Then I'll wait hopefully for some good news from USA because I would really love to go there. That would be probably the next big tournament, the next big swing, playing a tournament or two before US Open and US Open. If that doesn't happen, then I have to see what the schedule will look like."

John McEnroe backs Novak Djokovic to play US open

Novak Djokovic's decision to stay unvaccinated will cost him a place at US Open with organisers only allowing vaccinated players to take part in the final Grand Slam tournament. The 35-year-old has previously stated that he has no desire to play US Open.

According to a MARCA report, ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler post-Novak Djokovic's victory commented on his non-participation in the US Open for staying unvaccinated. John McEnroe however called the situation 'ridiculous'. He said, "These politicians are getting in the way too much. They did it in Australia. Let's let the guy come in and play in the U.S. I mean come on. This is ridiculous."

He further added "But I don't make those decisions. I hope someone makes the right one and allows him to play. That's my personal opinion. You can agree to be tested. I don't know. There's gotta be a way around this, but we'll wait and see. That's not what it's about right now."