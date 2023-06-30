Wimbledon Championships: How To Watch The Wimbledon 2023 Draw Live In India, US And UK?

Quick links:
Novak Djokovic during Wimbledon 2022 (Image: AP)
The third Grand Slam tournament of the year, Wimbledon Championships 2023 is set to kick off from July 3 onwards. The prestigious tournament is held at the iconic All England Club every year and is one of the four major tennis championships. Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybanika will be the defending champions at Wimbledon this year,
Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz heads into the tournament as the no. 1 seed in the men’s singles event, days after reclaiming the World No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic. On the other hand, Polish superstar Iga Swiatek will be the no. 1 seed in the women’s singles event. With the draw for the men's and women's singles tournament slated to be held on Friday, July 30, here’s all you need to know about the Wimbledon 2023 draw.
|Seeds
|Men's Singles
|Women's Singles
|1
|Carlos Alcaraz, Spain
|
Iga Swiatek, Poland
|2
|Novak Djokovic, Serbia
|
Aryna Sabalenka
|3
|Daniil Medvedev
|
Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan
|4
|Casper Ruud, Norway
|
Jessica Pegula, USA
|5
|Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece
|
Caroline Garcia, France
|6
|Holger Rune, Denmark
|
Ons Jabeur, Tunisia
|7
|Andrey Rublev
|
Coco Gauff, USA
|8
|Jannik Sinner, Italy
|
Maria Sakkari, Greece
|9
|Taylor Fritz, USA
|
Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic
|10
|Frances Tiafoe, USA
|
Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic
|11
|Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada
|
Daria Kasatkina
|12
|Cameron Norrie, Great Britain
|
Veronika Kudermetova
|13
|Borna Coric, Croatia
|
Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil
|14
|Lorenzo Musetti, Italy
|
Belinda Bencic, Switzerland
|15
|Alex de Minaur, Australia
|
Liudmila Samsonova
|16
|Tommy Paul, USA
|
Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic
|17
|Hubert Hurkacz, Poland
|
Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia
|18
|Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina
|
Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic
|19
|Alexander Zverev, Germany
|
Victoria Azarenka
|20
|Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany
|
Donna Vekic, Croatia
|21
|Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain
|
Ekaterina Alexandrova
|22
|Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria
|
Anastasia Potapova
|23
|Sebastian Korda, USA
|
Magda Linette, Poland
|24
|Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan
|
Zheng Qinwen, China
|25
|Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan
|
Madison Keys, USA
|26
|Nicolas Jarry, Chile
|
Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine
|27
|Denis Shapovalov, Canada
|
Bernarda Pera, USA
|28
|Daniel Evans, Great Britain
|
Elise Mertens, Belgium
|29
|Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands
|
Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania
|30
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina
|
Petra Martic, Croatia
|31
|Nick Kyrgios, Australia
|
Mayar Sherif, Egypt
|32
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain
|
Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic
The main draw for Wimbledon 2023 will begin on Monday, July 3, and will run for the next two weeks. The women's singles final will be held on Saturday, July 15, while the men's singles final gets underway on Sunday, July 16. The total prize money for Wimbledon 2023 is a whopping £32,154,000 across both men's and women's singles competitions. The winners of the men’s and women’s singles event will walk back home with a record sum of £2.35m.