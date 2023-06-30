Wimbledon Championships: How To Watch The Wimbledon 2023 Draw Live In India, US And UK?

The third Grand Slam tournament of the year, Wimbledon Championships 2023 is set to kick off from July 3 onwards. The prestigious tournament is held at the iconic All England Club every year and is one of the four major tennis championships. Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybanika will be the defending champions at Wimbledon this year,

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz heads into the tournament as the no. 1 seed in the men’s singles event, days after reclaiming the World No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic. On the other hand, Polish superstar Iga Swiatek will be the no. 1 seed in the women’s singles event. With the draw for the men's and women's singles tournament slated to be held on Friday, July 30, here’s all you need to know about the Wimbledon 2023 draw.

How to watch the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2023 draw in India?

Indian tennis fans can watch the live streaming of the Wimbledon Championships 2023 on the championship's social media handles. The draw is slated to begin at 2:30 PM IST in India,

How to watch the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2023 draw in UK and US?

Tennis fans in UK and US can watch the Wimbledon 2023 draw live by tuning in to the live streaming on wimbledon.com. The draw is slated to begin at 10 AM BST.

What are the seedings for Wimbledon Championships 2023?

Seeds Men's Singles Women's Singles 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Spain Iga Swiatek, Poland 2 Novak Djokovic, Serbia Aryna Sabalenka 3 Daniil Medvedev Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan 4 Casper Ruud, Norway Jessica Pegula, USA 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece Caroline Garcia, France 6 Holger Rune, Denmark Ons Jabeur, Tunisia 7 Andrey Rublev Coco Gauff, USA 8 Jannik Sinner, Italy Maria Sakkari, Greece 9 Taylor Fritz, USA Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic 10 Frances Tiafoe, USA Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic 11 Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada Daria Kasatkina 12 Cameron Norrie, Great Britain Veronika Kudermetova 13 Borna Coric, Croatia Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil 14 Lorenzo Musetti, Italy Belinda Bencic, Switzerland 15 Alex de Minaur, Australia Liudmila Samsonova 16 Tommy Paul, USA Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic 17 Hubert Hurkacz, Poland Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia 18 Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic 19 Alexander Zverev, Germany Victoria Azarenka 20 Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany Donna Vekic, Croatia 21 Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain Ekaterina Alexandrova 22 Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria Anastasia Potapova 23 Sebastian Korda, USA Magda Linette, Poland 24 Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan Zheng Qinwen, China 25 Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan Madison Keys, USA 26 Nicolas Jarry, Chile Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine 27 Denis Shapovalov, Canada Bernarda Pera, USA 28 Daniel Evans, Great Britain Elise Mertens, Belgium 29 Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania 30 Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina Petra Martic, Croatia 31 Nick Kyrgios, Australia Mayar Sherif, Egypt 32 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic

Wimbledon 2023: Schedule, Prize Money, and More

The main draw for Wimbledon 2023 will begin on Monday, July 3, and will run for the next two weeks. The women's singles final will be held on Saturday, July 15, while the men's singles final gets underway on Sunday, July 16. The total prize money for Wimbledon 2023 is a whopping £32,154,000 across both men's and women's singles competitions. The winners of the men’s and women’s singles event will walk back home with a record sum of £2.35m.