Wimbledon Championships: How To Watch The Wimbledon 2023 Draw Live In India, US And UK?

The draw for the Wimbledon Championships 2023 will be held on Friday, June 30, as the main draw kicks off on Monday, July 3. Check how to watch the draw live.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Novak Djokovic during Wimbledon 2022 (Image: AP)


The third Grand Slam tournament of the year, Wimbledon Championships 2023 is set to kick off from July 3 onwards. The prestigious tournament is held at the iconic All England Club every year and is one of the four major tennis championships. Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybanika will be the defending champions at Wimbledon this year,

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz heads into the tournament as the no. 1 seed in the men’s singles event, days after reclaiming the World No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic. On the other hand, Polish superstar Iga Swiatek will be the no. 1 seed in the women’s singles event. With the draw for the men's and women's singles tournament slated to be held on Friday, July 30, here’s all you need to know about the Wimbledon 2023 draw.

How to watch the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2023 draw in India?

  • Indian tennis fans can watch the live streaming of the Wimbledon Championships 2023 on the championship's social media handles. The draw is slated to begin at 2:30 PM IST in India,

How to watch the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2023 draw in UK and US?

  • Tennis fans in UK and US can watch the Wimbledon 2023 draw live by tuning in to the live streaming on wimbledon.com. The draw is slated to begin at 10 AM BST. 

What are the seedings for Wimbledon Championships 2023?

Seeds Men's Singles Women's Singles
1 Carlos Alcaraz, Spain

Iga Swiatek, Poland
2 Novak Djokovic, Serbia

Aryna Sabalenka
3 Daniil Medvedev

Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan
4 Casper Ruud, Norway

Jessica Pegula, USA
5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece

Caroline Garcia, France
6 Holger Rune, Denmark

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia
7 Andrey Rublev

Coco Gauff, USA
8 Jannik Sinner, Italy

Maria Sakkari, Greece
9 Taylor Fritz, USA

Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic
10 Frances Tiafoe, USA

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic
11 Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada

Daria Kasatkina
12 Cameron Norrie, Great Britain

Veronika Kudermetova
13 Borna Coric, Croatia

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil
14 Lorenzo Musetti, Italy

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland
15 Alex de Minaur, Australia

Liudmila Samsonova
16 Tommy Paul, USA

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic
17 Hubert Hurkacz, Poland

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia
18 Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina

Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic
19 Alexander Zverev, Germany

Victoria Azarenka
20 Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany

Donna Vekic, Croatia
21 Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain

Ekaterina Alexandrova
22 Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria

Anastasia Potapova
23 Sebastian Korda, USA

Magda Linette, Poland
24 Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan

Zheng Qinwen, China
25 Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan

Madison Keys, USA
26 Nicolas Jarry, Chile

Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine
27 Denis Shapovalov, Canada

Bernarda Pera, USA
28 Daniel Evans, Great Britain

Elise Mertens, Belgium
29 Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania
30 Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina

Petra Martic, Croatia
31 Nick Kyrgios, Australia

Mayar Sherif, Egypt
32 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain

Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic

Wimbledon 2023: Schedule, Prize Money, and More

The main draw for Wimbledon 2023 will begin on Monday, July 3, and will run for the next two weeks. The women's singles final will be held on Saturday, July 15, while the men's singles final gets underway on Sunday, July 16. The total prize money for Wimbledon 2023 is a whopping £32,154,000 across both men's and women's singles competitions. The winners of the men’s and women’s singles event will walk back home with a record sum of £2.35m.

