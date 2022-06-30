Wimbledon: Davidovich Fokina Suffers Bizarre Exit As Ball-abuse Penalty Costs Match Point

Spanish tennis player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina lost his second-round match against Jiri Vesely strangely as he received a ball-abuse penalty on match point. Following the point penalty, the final score of the clash was 6-3, 5-7, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (10-7) in the Czech's favour.

Fokina vs Vesely: Spaniard finds strange way of losing clash

As seen in the video below, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina can be seen losing his cool and smacking a ball off the court after he received it from a ball kid. The Spaniard had his moment of frustration after one of his forehands found the net and gave Jiri Vesely two match points.

Since this was Davidovich Fokina's second code violation, chair umpire Carlos Ramos was forced to give him a point penalty as per rules. Earlier, the Spaniard had received a code violation for audible obscenity at the chair umpire. When Ramos made the match-ending call, the Spaniard questioned the ruling, saying his two citations were for different infractions.

However, as per the rules, it is irrelevant. Two violations during one match result in a point being awarded to the opponent. As a result of the win, Vesely will now face 30th-seed Tommy Paul of the United States in the third round. Fokina's timing of the match penalty was questioned by the commentators as John McEnroe said (as quoted by ESPN), "That’s crazy… what a lousy way to end it."

While Davidovich Fokina may be disappointed in the manner in which he suffered the exit, there have been several moments in which players have lost their cool and have suffered costly penalties as a result. The most infamous incident was when Novak Djokovic was defaulted from a US Open match against Pablo Carreno Busta when he accidentally hit a line judge after slamming the ball out of frustration.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in India?

Tennis fans wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the matches on the official social media handles of the tournament.

(Inputs from AP)