Wimbledon Defends Ban On Russia, Belarus Players, Fears 'Putin's Propaganda Might Benefit'

Wimbledon organisers have defended their decision to exclude Russian and Belarusian players from the renowned competition owing to Moscow's war in Ukraine. During a press conference on Tuesday, tournament chief Ian Hewitt said that the decision was made with the UK government's directives in mind.

Wimbledon believes that Russian athletes' participation or success could be exploited to benefit the Russian regime's propaganda machine, according to Hewitt.

Wimbledon released a statement last week criticising Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to the statement, Russian and Belarusian athletes will be denied entry into the Grand Slam competition in 2022 in order to prevent the Vladimir Putin-led regime from benefiting from their participation or success.

The All England Club, according to Hewitt, recognises that the decision is tough for Russian and Belarusian players, who will suffer solely as a result of their leaders' actions.

Hewitt on banning Russian players

"The UK government has set out directive guidance for sporting bodies and events in the UK with a specific aim of limiting Russia's influence. We've taken that directive guidance into account as we must as a high-profile event and leading British institution. For clarity, the guidance does not allow automatic entry to the Wimbledon based on rankings alone," Hewitt told reporters at a media briefing on Tuesday.

"We've considered at length the options available within the scope of this clear government position. These are in effect two options -- declining entries or allowing entries but only with specific written declarations from individual players," Hewitt said.

"First, even if we were to accept entries from Russian and Belarusian players with written declarations, we would risk their success or participation at Wimbledon being used to benefit the propaganda machine of the Russian regime, which we could not accept," he added.

"Second, we have a duty to ensure no actions we take should put players or their families at risk. We understand and deeply regret the impact this decision will have on every individual affected and so many innocent people are suffering as a result of this terrible war," he concluded.

Meanwhile, World's No. 1 ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic has slammed Wimbledon for banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2022 Championship. Djokovic said that while he condemns the situation in Ukraine, he does not agree with Wimbledon's decision to exclude Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament. The competition is slated to take place in England later in June.

