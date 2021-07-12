Wimbledon: Desirae Krawczyk 'shocked' At Winning Back-to-back Grand Slam Mixed Titles

The British-American duo of Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk claimed the mixed doubles title by fighting off the challenge of Londoners Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart 6-2, 7-6 (1) at Centre Court as the Wimbledon Championship concluded on July 11.

“I still can't really believe we won Wimbledon. It's crazy,” Skupski said. “Once we finished we did the trophy ceremony and walked in the back and our names were already on the honours board, which I couldn't quite believe. It's surreal. But I think we deserved it.”

Krawczyk and Skupski lost just one set in the tournament. That came in the semi-finals, in which the American-British duo beat John Peers and Zhang Shuai.3-6, 7-6(4), 7-5.

“I just can’t believe it, I’m just shocked,” was Krawczyk’s assessment as she held back the tears. "I never imagined I would win back-to-back Grand Slam mixed titles. It’s just incredible. It's my favourite tournament. (It is) something I never thought would happen, but obviously, you dream about playing on Centre Court, and that was my first feeling of that,” Krawczyk said. “Then to win a mixed doubles (title) with Neal was even better,” he added.

In the championship match, Krawczyk and Skupski did not face a break point. They won more than 81 per cent of their service points against the all-British team to emerge victorious after one hour and 21 minutes.

"You grow up watching it on the TV," says Skupski

“I think it was our best match of the tournament. It was a good time to produce it,” Skupski said. “You grow up watching it on the TV, you get home from school and put it on as quick as possible. You just dream of playing here one day but to win a title with Desirae, it’s an incredible feeling. It’s never easy playing finals, especially against two Brits, but it makes it extra special.”

Krawczyk, who won the Roland Garros mixed doubles title with Salisbury, said that she is set to play with him again at the US Open.

“Desirae is on fire in mixed doubles now, and hopefully it doesn't continue for the US Open,” Skupski said, cracking the laugh. “But (it was an) amazing week with Desirae. Unbelievable feeling.”

(Image Credits: Neal Skupski Twitter) (With ANI inputs)