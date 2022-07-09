Wimbledon Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Ons Jabeur Vs Elena Rybakina In India, UK, US

Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina will be stepping onto the centre court on Saturday with an aim to make history in the Wimbledon final. Both the players will be the first tennis stars from their respective nations to play in the Grand Slam final. Jabeur made history by becoming the first Arabian or North African woman to make it to the final of any Grand Slam tournament.

Rybakina on the other hand was born in Moscow but started representing Kazakhstan in 2018. Third seed Jabeur beat surprise package Tatjana Maria in the semifinals, while Rybakina overcame a challenge from Simona Halep in her semi-final match. While Jabeur's consistency makes her the favourite to win the Wimbledon final, Rybakina will be prepared to fight hard for the title. Check out Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina live streaming details -

Wimbledon final watch online: Where can fans watch Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina match in India?

Tennis fans in India can go to the Disney+ Hotstar app to watch the live streaming of Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina Wimbledon final match. The live scores and updates of the clash can also be tracked on the official social media handles of the tournament. One can also tune in to Star Sports Network to watch Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina Wimbledon final.

What time does the Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina Wimbledon final begin?

The Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina Wimbledon final match is scheduled to begin at 6.30 p.m. IST on Saturday, July 9.

How to watch Wimbledon final live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina Wimbledon final live can tune in to the BBC Network. The matches will be telecast live on BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer. Meanwhile, the daily highlights can be watched on Eurosport 2 and discovery.

How to watch Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina Wimbledon semi-final live in USA?

Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina Wimbledon semi-final match can be watched on ESPN while streaming is available on ESPN.com, ESPN+. The match will begin no later than 9:45 a.m on July 9.

Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head record

Speaking of Head-to-Head record Ons Jabeur holds the edge over Elena Rybakina with 2-1 lead. Rybakina won the first-ever meeting against Jabeur in Wuhan back in 2019 in three sets. However, Jabeur bounced back to avenge that defeat with a three-set win in Dubai in 2021. Their most recent meeting between the two was in Chicago last fall, where the Tunisian was leading 6-4, 3-2 before Rybakina retired.