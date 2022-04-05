Wimbledon 'free' To Ban Daniil Medvedev & Other Russian Players As Talks Continue

The Russia Ukraine war has impacted Moscow's athletes immensely as they have been either banned or been asked to compete under a neutral flag while participating in tournaments. Former World No 1 Daniil Medvedev is also facing the heat of Russia Ukraine war as he is likely to miss the Wimbledon Championship in case he is banned by the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Wimbledon Ban: Daniil Medvedev likely to miss the Grass court Grand Slam

According to a report by the UK Telegraph, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club has an independent status and has been advised it can ban Russian and Belarusian players who fail to criticise Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions and not face legal repercussions.

The report further mentions that one person who has worked closely with the AELTC said, "Private member clubs have more freedom as to who to allow in or not, so they wouldn't be subject to the same discrimination laws as the tours. If you are running the main tennis tour, you have the freedom to ban players, but you have to be able to show this course of action is reasonable. Russian players could argue that they are being prevented from making a living through no fault of their own. That is not so much of an issue for Wimbledon, however".

Earlier, Medvedev spoke about news regarding the Wimbledon ban, stating that he does not have any response to the organisation. He further noted that everybody knows what's happening and it is impossible to ignore it (the invasion). The Russian star added that he is all in for peace and it's very tough in life to talk about what is fair and not fair. Even though he has his own opinions on different topics, he prefers to speak about them with my family, and wife, where they can sometimes disagree but discussion can be done.

Nigel Huddleston's statement on allowing Daniil Medvedev to participate in Wimbledon

Earlier a report by CNN noted that Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom and British sports minister Nigel Huddleston had claimed that he may seek "assurances" that the Russian star, who won his first grand slam at the US Open last year, does not support Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The report while quoting Huddleston said, " Absolutely nobody flying the flag for Russia should be allowed or enabled. We need some potential assurance that they are not supporters of Putin and we are considering what requirements we may need to try and get some assurances along those lines."