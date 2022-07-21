Australian tennis player Matthew Ebden and his doubles partner Max Purcell are currently on cloud nine after winning the Wimbledon 2022 crown recently. The 2022 season has been an exciting one for the Australian men's doubles pair having finished runners-up at this year's Australian Open before winning the title at All England Club. Matthew Ebden in an exclusive chat with Republic World discussed the pair's recent success, the on-court chemistry between the two and Tennis Premier League.

Winning Wimbledon is a dream come true: Matthew Ebden

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell came from behind to beat defending champions Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the Wimbledon final. While many players taste success at their peak but for Purcell, Grand Slam success has come at a very young age. On the other hand, Ebden had already tasted Grand Slam success before achieving Wimbledon glory this year.

Speaking of the same he said, "This is not my first Grand Slam title, I had won the Australian Open mixed doubles title with Jarmila Gajdosova back in 2013. Winning Wimbledon is a dream come true for me. We believed as a team and we're confident that we could win it. To live this incredible dream is just mind-blowing and I am incredibly happy and grateful."

Matthew Edben talks about his chemistry with Max Purcell

Ebden and Max Purcell started playing as a doubles pair at last year's US Open where they reached the quarterfinal before bowing out to eventual winners. Speaking of his chemistry with his young partner, the 34-year-old said, "He has done incredibly well and he is just 24 years old. We started playing together during last year's US Open and gelled well to reach the quarterfinals before losing to the eventual winners. The second tournament was the Australian open and we went straight to the final there and nearly won the tournament".

After the Australian Open success this year, the pair suffered an early exit from the French Open tournament, however, the 34-year-old praised his young partner, saying that he is impressed with his growth post the loss. He said, "The loss at the French Open was a hard one maybe we were not communicating well, blaming each other a bit and not professional though. Following the match, we spoke for four hours over things going wrong and how we can be a thorough professional and bring out the best on the court every time.

He further added, "I have been through such scenario before but this was a big growth from Max and to go through all this with me is a true estimate of his character. He was willing to learn and knew something was not right and what we could do to get better."

Playing 8 sets in one day is just too much: Matthew Ebden

Playing eight sets in one day is no easy task for any tennis player but Matthew Edben managed to pull it off by playing five sets of Men's doubles semi-final followed by three sets of mixed doubles final alongside Samantha Stosur on the same day. Speaking about the challenge Ebden said, "I had to play a doubles match which went to five sets followed by mixed doubles final on the same day which went into all three sets. Overall I had to play 8 sets in one day and 41 sets in 10 days which is extreme. They (Wimbledon) need to fix the schedule since playing 8 sets in one day is just too much."

While the other grand slam tournaments have doubles matches being played in the best of three formats, the doubles contest at Wimbledon has traditionally been played in the best of five formats. When asked whether the five-set matches can be reduced to a three-set format, the Australian while backing the tradition replied, "I like the tradition it's unique and different. It could easily be the best of three sets but it's special because it's unique and I don't think it should change."

Matthew Ebden excited to be part of the Tennis Premier League

Matthew Ebden has been confirmed as the marquee player for Tennis Premier League season 4 and has been appointed as its international spokesperson. The Australian is no stranger to India having played tennis in the country before and winning the singles medal at the Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010. Speaking about the excitement of playing in the Tennis Premier League tournament, World No. 32 said, "I am super excited for that. The foundation of TPL has been there and now it will grow and bring in some big international players to mix with Indian players and against Indian players."

He further said, "We can help grow the league not only in India by bringing in more competition but also grow this Indian League and present it to the audience all around the world. So its natural progression and I am super excited to not only be a global ambassador but also strengthen the league in India and show it to the world as well."