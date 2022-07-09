Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Excited To Face Nick Kyrgios, Guarantees 'fireworks' In Final

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic finally has a shot at Grand Slam glory this year as he reached his eighth Wimbledon final beating Cameron Norrie 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 in the semi-final. With Rafael Nadal out of the tournament owing to injury, Djokovic will face Nick Kyrgios for the championship title on Sunday. Novak Djokovic is not only aiming to retain his title but also to go clear of Roger Federer in terms of the Grand Slam title wins and reduce his gap over Nadal. Ahead of the Wimbledon final, the Serbian has already fired salvos at his opponent during an on-court interview after the semi-final victory.

Wimbledon Final: Novak Djokovic looking forward to an explosive match against Nick Kyrgios

Speaking after the semi-final win, the World No. 3 heaped praise on Nick Kyrgios and also acknowledge his record against the Australian. He said, “One thing is for sure, there's going to be a lot of fireworks emotionally from both of us. It's gonna be his first Grand Slam finals. Obviously, he’s very excited and he doesn't have much to lose, he’s always playing like that. He plays so freely and has one of the biggest serves in the game. It will be a big game overall, there’s a lot of power in his shots.”

He further added, "We haven't played for some time. I have never won a set off him so, hopefully, it can be different this time. It's another final for me here in Wimbledon, the tournament that I love so much so hopefully that experience can work in my favor.” Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic both faced each other twice back in 2017 and it was the Australian who won both the matches in straight sets. He beat the former World No. 1 in the Mexican Open and at the Indian Wells Open.

Novak Djokovic breaks records after winning Wimbledon semi-final

Beating Cameron Norrie saw Novak Djokovic win his 27th consecutive match at Wimbledon. The Former World No 1 also reached his 32nd Grand Slam final and is now the sole owner of the all-time major finals record ahead of Roger Federer (31). The Serbian also holds an 85-10 record at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, moving clear of Jimmy Connors (84-18) and into second in the all-time list. At 35 years and 49 days, Djokovic is the third player in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon men’s singles final aged 35 or older