Wimbledon Reacts To Novak Djokovic Calling Ban On Russian And Belarusian Players 'crazy'

Wimbledon has responded to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the defending champion of the Grand Slam title, on his comments about the ban on Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament this year. Russian and Belarusian tennis players have been barred from competing in the third Grand Slam tournament of the year, as a direct consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Djokovic had earlier slammed the All England Club’s decision to ban the athletes and had called it ‘crazy’ to do so.

The All England Club, the organisers, and venue for the Wimbledon Championships has now responded to the comments by Djokovic during a conversation with Express Sport. As reported by Express, on being asked to share his views on Djokovic’s comments, the AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt said, “Of course we respect the opinions which others have reached. This is a very difficult situation, we’re now trying to get across the reasons why, particular to Wimbledon and why we think it is right for Wimbledon, and we will continue to communicate in that fashion”.

What exactly did Novak Djokovic say?

Meanwhile, earlier last week, while speaking in Belgrade, the three-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic had said he couldn't support the decision. “I will always be the first one to condemn the war. As a child of war, I know what kind of emotional trauma a war leaves. Us in Serbia, we know what was happening here in 1999. Ordinary people always suffer – we've had lots of wars in the Balkans. That being said, I cannot support the decision of Wimbledon, I think it is crazy. When politics interferes with sport, the result is not good,” he added.

More about the ban on Russian and Belarusian tennis players

At the same time, informing about the ban on the Russian and Belarusian players in an official statement, the All England Club has said that it is their responsibility to play part in the widespread efforts to limit Russia’s global influence through the strongest means. “In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships,” the All England Club had added, as per AP.

The ban would prevent World No. 2 ranked player and the reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev to compete in the tournament, alongside others like the world no. 8 Andrey Rublev. WTA’s world no. 1 ranked Victoria Azarenka and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will be also affected by the ban. Meanwhile, the All England Club had earlier allowed unvaccinated Djokovic to defend his title, following his deportation saga from Australia, ahead of the season-opening Australian Open 2022.

