Wimbledon To Use Insurance Cover For Distributing ₹94 Crore Amongst Lower-ranked Players

The Championships 2020 was recently cancelled by the Wimbledon amid the coronavirus crisis. Following the pandemic insurance policy, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) has decided to focus Wimbledon’s efforts on lending a helping hand to the most-affected people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, spanning across the local, national and international level.

Wimbledon prize money: Wimbledon Foundation pledges ₹11 crore

The AELTC recognises the impact of The Championships' cancellation on the officiating community.



We have worked with @the_LTA to provide a payment to the LTA licensed officials who would have worked at The Championships this year, and also a number of International Officials. pic.twitter.com/mEeVNgKLwR — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2020

The decision to support the affected populace includes the Wimbledon foundation’s generous contribution of £1.2 million (₹11 crores) towards the coronavirus fund. The amount will be provided to those charitable organisations that have been proactive in tackling the crisis. Additionally, strawberries, towels and balls that were procured for the competition will now be donated for the noble cause. Other works also include providing hot meals every day, contribution towards the Player Relief Programme and wheelchair tennis fund, which was established by the governing bodies of world Tennis.

Wimbledon prize money: 'Wimbledon recreated" to be broadcasted

In order to keep tennis fans engaged, Wimbledon has come up with the idea of providing an extensive Wimbledon coverage during the 2020 Fortnight, curated under the theme “Wimbledon recreated.” The Wimbledon suggests that their main focus is to support the people who rely on the Championships to earn a living.

Wimbledon insurance cover: Wimbledon prize money estimated at ₹94 crores to be distributed

After a wider consultation, Wimbledon has decided to distribute the prize money to the 620 players whose world ranking could have played a pivotal role in ensuring their participation into the Championships 2020 by direct acceptance into the Main Draw or Qualifying event. The agreed prize money was set at £10 million (₹94 crores), which will now be distributed. According to the World Ranking, a total of 224 players would have participated in qualifying round, all of whom will now receive £12,500 (₹12 lakhs).

Wimbledon insurance cover: Wimbledon prize money distribution among lower rung players

256 players who would have participated in the singles main draw will receive an amount of £25000 (₹24 lakhs), while 120 players who’d be competing in doubles main draw will receive £6250 each (₹6 lakhs). Apart from these, £6000 (₹5.70 lakhs) each will be given to 16 players vying for the Wheelchair event, followed by £5000 (₹4.75 lakhs) to four players who were in lieu of Quad Wheelchair events. Wimbledon will also provide financial support to the officials who were set to officiate at the tournaments, however, the amount is yet to be undisclosed. The news is likely to come as a delight for the lower-ranked players, many of whom are relying on the Wimbledon defending champion and World No.1 Novak Djokovic, who is also the President of the ATP Players Council, for ably supporting them during this tough phase.

US Open 2020 update

After the Wimbledon, it is usually the US Open that takes place every year. The US Open 2020 is scheduled to be played on Monday, August 31. At the moment, the competition is still on, despite the worsening health crisis in the USA. However, efforts are on to ensure the competition is played with minimal or no impact on the health of the players, both from the USA and from different countries.

