World No 1 Novak Djokovic Pulls Out Of Indian Wells After US Open Loss, Apologises To Fans

World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has withdrawn his name from the Indian Wells tournament, the largest tennis competition outside of Grand Slams. Djokovic announced his withdrawal on social media, where he apologised to his fans for not being available to take part in the Indian Wells. Djokovic said the Californian desert arena is one of his favourite places to visit and play tennis, adding "I hope to see you next year".

"We are disappointed that Novak will not be able to join us at the BNP Paribas Open this fall. We hope to see him back in Tennis Paradise next March to contend for a record-setting sixth title in the desert," Tournament Director Tommy Haas said in a statement.

Djokovic's 2021 season

Djokovic had last competed in the 2021 US Open, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev in the final. Before coming to the US Open, the 34-year-old had won the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and the Wimbledon, and was all set to make history by becoming the first player since Rod Laver to win all four Grand Slam titles in a single season. However, Djokovic's amazing run was halted by Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where he lost in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

The loss at the US Open 2021 final meant Djokovic also missed out on moving ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the man with the most Major title wins in history. However, the Serbian has warned that he is yet to finish winning the title.

(Image: ATPTour/Twitter)