World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka Pulls Out Of Indian Wells Tourney After Testing COVID Positive

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn her name from the Indian Wells tournament after testing positive for COVID-19. Sabalenka turned to her Instagram handle to announce her withdrawal from the competition, saying, "Unfortunately I’ve tested positive at Indian Wells and won’t be able to compete." The 23-year-old was the top seed to win in the women's category following the withdrawal of World No. 1 ranked player Ash Barty.

"I've started my isolation and I'll be staying here until I'm cleared by the doctors and health officials. So far I'm feeling ok but really sad to not be able to compete this year," Sabalenka said in her statement.

Sabalenka had last competed in the 2021 US Open, where she lost to Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez in the semi-final match. It is not yet known whether Sabalenka will take part in the next month's WTA Finals, where she had already qualified. Sabalenka's withdrawal is the latest blow to the organisers of the Indian Wells, who were already dealing with the unavailability of World No. 1 ranked men's player Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, and Serena Williams.

Earlier this week, Novak Djokovic withdrew his name from the Indian Wells, the largest tennis competition outside of Grand Slams. Djokovic announced his withdrawal on social media, where he apologised to his fans for not being available to take part in the Indian Wells. Djokovic said the Californian desert arena is one of his favourite places to visit and play tennis, adding, "I hope to see you next year." It is not known why Djokovic withdrew his name from the American competition.

