World No.1 Ash Barty Announces Shock Retirement From Tennis At The Age Of 25

Tennis World No.1 Ashleigh Barty has announced a shock retirement from the sport at the age of 25. She announced it in an interview with Casey Dellacqua and posted on Instagram her decision to announce the retirement.

Take a look at her interview:

She wrote on Instagram, "Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis. I wasn’t sure how to share this news with you so I asked my good friend @caseydellacqua to help me. I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I’ll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together."

Barty has said that she will share more information in a press conference tomorrow.