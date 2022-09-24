'Would Do It All Again': Roger Federer Reflects On Career In Last Post-match Interview

As 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer rides into the sunset following a glittering 24-year-long career, the Swiss maestro described in his final post-match interview how he would go through this beautiful journey all over again. The 41-year-old will go down as one of the greatest ever to have graced the sport of tennis, having broken almost every record there is to beat. While Federer draw curtains on a historic career, the legacy he left will last forever.

Roger Federer gives emotional final interview

While speaking in his final post-match interview, Roger Federer said, "It has been a wonderful day. I told the guys, ‘I’m happy. I’m not sad.’ So, it feels great to be here. I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time and everything was the last time." Speaking of the match and playing with his good friend and longtime rival Rafael Nadal, the Swiss maestro added, "I am so happy I made it through and the match was great. I couldn’t be happier. It’s been wonderful. And of course, playing with Rafael Nadal on the same team and having the guys, everybody here, all the legends - Rocket (Rod Laver), Edberg Stefan, thank you!"

Federer's emotions did not end there as he went on to add about the outstanding career he has had over the past two decades. After interviewer, Jim Courier, asked Federer about his career, from a junior champion to a sporting icon, the Swiss maestro replied,

It was never supposed to be that way. I was just happy to play tennis and spend time with my friends, really. And then I ended up here. It’s been a perfect journey. I would do it all over again. (breaks down as crowd cheers). It’s been great. It’s been so much fun. It’s been amazing. Thank you, everybody. I’ve had so many people cheer me on, and you guys here tonight mean the world."

Following Federer's emotional interview, he went across to embrace his Laver Cup teammates, his family and everyone else that has been a part of his trophy-laden career. Amongst all the moments, one moment that stood out was when Federer's biggest rival, Rafael Nadal, sat beside him and the two shed tears to mark the end of King Roger's historic career.