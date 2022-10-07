'Wrong Not To Get Something...': Tsitsipas Reveals Story Behind Roger Federer Memorabilia

Roger Federer recently announced his retirement from tennis and played his last match at the Laver Cup. The legend paired up with Rafael Nadal to play a doubles match which ended in a loss. Recently, Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas reflected on an emotional night with the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Stefanos Tsitsipas admits crying the entire night after Roger Federer's farewell

Roger Federer's retirement event was a very emotional one with Rafael Nadal also shedding tears along with his long-time rival as he bid goodbye to the sport. During a press conference at the Astana Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed that since Roger Federer was his childhood idol, he approached the Swiss Maestro for a piece of memorabilia. He said, "Look, Roger was an idol of mine growing up. It would have been wrong not to get something from his last match. He was very nice, and I sleep with it from time to time.” According to the ATP website, Federer graciously offered Tsitsipas one of the 340-gram Wilson Pro Staff RF97s from his bag. The current world no 6 had also shared a picture of him sleeping with the Roger Federer signed racket.

Mornings in London be like... pic.twitter.com/Qtqf9rLo6m — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) September 28, 2022

Tsitsipas further spoke about carrying the emotions beyond Roger Federer's retirement match. He said, "I was crying that night. The most surprising thing was how emotional I was the morning after. You would think everything would be let out. But I was in full tears in my breakfast in the morning. You see all the beautiful moments go by — I think that’s what you take the most when you share Roger’s amazing retirement. I don’t think you could do it any better with his teammates. I wish one day my retirement can be like that.”

Roger Federer drops hint on taking part in Laver Cup 2023

Not only did Federer lose the final match of his career but Team Europe also lost the Laver Cup title. Team World broke Team Europe's four-year dominance to claim their maiden Laver Cup trophy. Frances Tiafoe saved four match points to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6 (11),10-8 and claim the title. Federer, who is one of the co-founders of this Laver Cup event, delivered one final speech in which he revealed his availability for the 2023 edition. The 41-year-old in his speech said, "I had no speech ready, I can say congratulations obviously to Team World. I was very confident going into today but well done Johnny Mac and the rest of the team for playing so well today, you deserve it. Have a nice celebration today like I told you."